Cyberpunk 2077 artist showed early sketches of V and Johnny Silverhand

CD Projekt RED Senior Artist and Concept Art Coordinator Lea Leonowicz has posted early sketches of several Cyberpunk 2077 characters on her ArtStation profile.

In particular, Leonovich drew attention to how the main character V (female and male versions), Evelyn Parker and the eternal rocker Johnny Silverhand looked at various stages of development.

Vee and Evelyn Parker did not change too much on the way to the final look: the protagonist’s features were softened, and the employee of the “Doll House” lost several tattoos.

Silverhand has gone through the biggest transformation of the trio. The most noticeable change from the final version is the non-Keanu Reeves face.

In addition, during the development, it was assumed that Johnny’s body and face would be partially “decorated” with scars, and the hero himself would appear in front of the player with a bare torso – at least Leonovich has concept art for such a case.

On the eve of the release of Cyberpunk 2077, the developers explained that they invited Reeves to participate in the project because of his ability to play heroes with a clear purpose, to which Johnny Silverhand belongs.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10, 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Due to numerous technical problems, the version for the Sony console was temporarily removed from sales in the PS Store, but CD Projekt RED promises to fix everything.