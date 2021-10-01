Daniel Radcliffe keeps “strange thing” from “Harry Potter” in his parents’ attic

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, Daniel Radcliffe revealed some of his possessions from the filming of Harry Potter. There is a tradition in the acting environment – to keep the props from the set. Daniel has a variety of Hogwarts paraphernalia, including robes, wands, and glasses for the protagonist. But there is something else – a plastic prosthesis. In one of the scenes of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” Zlatopust Lokons tries to “mend” Harry’s broken arm and accidentally removes its bones, which makes the arm incredibly flexible. Daniel said that to simulate a hand without bones, a special prosthesis was created, which the actor kept for himself.

“I have a lot of things from Harry Potter. There is one thing, I don’t remember where it is, maybe in the attic of my parents’ house … Such a strange thing to find in the attic – a prosthetic arm that was made for the scene where Harry had a boneless arm. So I have a big flexible arm in my attic, ”Radcliffe said.

Previously, Daniel became the hero of the new issue of Empire, along with Elijah Wood. The actors discussed their iconic characters – Harry Potter and Frodo Baggins – and admitted that they are often confused. According to Elijah, he is often mistaken for the role of Potter, as Radcliffe is for the actor from The Lord of the Rings.

“Although you and I are both short, blue-eyed, pale and dark-haired, I would not say that we are alike. But the idea of ​​us is really the same. They also sometimes say to me: “You are from” The Lord of the Rings “!” And I answer: “No, I’m from another [фильма]”- said Radcliffe.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova