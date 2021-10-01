Daniel Radcliffe named his favorite Harry Potter movie – Moscow 24, 09/11/2021

Photo: still from the movie “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”. Directed by David Yates. Production – Warner Bros. Pictures and Heyday Films

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has chosen the franchise’s favorite movie about the wizard Harry Potter. He told about this in an interview with Wired.

The actor settled on the fifth part of the movie saga – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”. However, he admitted that most people do not call this motion picture one of their favorites.

According to the artist, the fifth part is his favorite because of the opportunity to work more with Gary Oldman, who plays Sirius Black, the godfather of Harry Potter. Radcliffe stated that he was old enough at the time of filming to properly appreciate the experience.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix premiered on July 28, 2007. The film grossed nearly $ 1 billion worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable in the franchise.

Earlier, the head of the American company WarnerMedia Jason Kilar hinted that another film may appear in the film franchise about the young wizard Harry Potter. He noted that there is a lot of fun and potential in J.K. Rowling’s stories.