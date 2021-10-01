Danya Milokhin shared his emotions after the fall in the “Ice Age”

On October 2, a new season of the Ice Age project starts on Channel One. This year an actor is taking part in the ice show Gela Meskhi, singer and musician Nikita Presnyakov, the famous tiktoker Danya Milokhin, TV presenter Ksenia Borodina, actress Agata Mutsenietse and many other celebrities.

What will be the eighth season of the show “Ice Age”Last year’s releases of the Ice Age show, which returned to the Channel One network after a five-year pause, showed that interest in the project has grown exponentially. And very soon, the show will return with an eighth season.

In the footsteps Olga Buzovoy, who participated last season, went to the TV presenter, Olga’s colleague on the reality show “Dom-2” Ksenia Borodina… Ironically, Ksenia is skating with a former partner Buzova Dmitry Soloviev. The Teleprogramma.pro correspondent visited the filming of the famous program.

Nikita Presnyakov is supported by his wife

The shooting day begins with a run-through of all the performances. At nine in the morning, artists and skaters arrive at the pavilion, where the ice show is being filmed and work out their numbers before the start of filming. And after lunch the command will sound: “Camera! Motor!”

On the set, you can see the young wife of the producer and choreographer of the show Ilya Averbukh Liza Arzamasova, which supports the participants with exclamations: “Well done!” Excitement is a natural state for professional artists, so they need to be encouraged.

Before his performance, singer Nikita Presnyakov is also noticeably worried. But for a person who has been skating for only two weeks, he skates his number with dignity.

After the speech, Nikita tells reporters that the Ice Age project now takes up almost all of his time. The musician admits that it is hard, but he copes. His wife is worried about him Alena Krasnova, to which the singer shows everything that he learned on the ice.

Dania Milokhin: “I tasted fear”

Famous tiktoker Danya Milokhin paired with the Olympic champion Evgenia Medvedeva acts brilliantly, but a fly in the ointment spoils the barrel of honey. During the performance of the support, Danya falls, but quickly rises and continues to ride with a smile, not focusing on his failure.

“We fell for the first time at a performance, it’s cool,” says Danya Milokhin. – But training and shooting are different things. We got a taste of fear. Okay, I felt. “

When asked by journalists if he has any doubts that he got involved in this project at all, TikToker replies negatively.

By the way, several years ago Danya Milokhin played hockey and, of course, this experience helps him in the Ice Age.

“Danya is very obedient. He quickly learns everything, but sometimes he forgets everything. Therefore, we have to repeat it all over again, ”admits Evgenia Medvedeva. – We, like the other participants, did not have much time to prepare. But let’s ride a little more and find an approach to each other. I think we can handle it and everything will be fine. “

Agata Muceniece: “Our performance can be called a representation of us”

I decided to try my hand at the ice show and Agata Mutsenietse, and the figure skater made a couple of the actress Alexander Enbert. They show the audience a performance full of passion and fire.

“It’s not so easy to play passion on frozen water,” laughs Alexander. “You just need to get used to it. And this comes only with experience “ “But I hope that we managed to convey the mood of the act, and the audience understood everything,” Agatha joins the conversation. “But this performance can be called a presentation of us.”

Gela Meskhi: “Ice Age” is worth nerves ”

Actor Gela Meskhi, paired with a figure skater Yana Khokhlova, admits that he needs to work on the technique. But the first steps in this direction have already been taken. Although, according to Gela, while he is afraid to make support.

However, Yana Khokhlova herself notes that she got a very calm, collected partner. And during the performance, not a single muscle wavered on his face.

“The Ice Age project is worth making you nervous and thinking about it all the time,” Gela admits. – I scrolled through all the elements in my head, which one should follow, where to pull my leg. And the very moment when the music ends, you are overwhelmed with emotions, and then warm words sound, priceless! “

