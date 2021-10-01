Daughter Meryl Streep marries hit songwriter Lady Gaga

Foreign media decided that the daughter of Meryl Streep – 35-year-old Grace Gummer – and 45-year-old musician and composer Mark Ronson are going to get married.

Paparazzi photographed a couple hugging and kissing while walking around London. The frame also included a ring with a massive diamond on the actress’s ring finger, which provoked rumors of her engagement.

According to Page Six, Gummer and Ronson dined with the musician’s mother, Anne Dexter-Jones, on the same day, which also fueled speculation that the couple was preparing for the wedding.

Grace and Mark have been dating since 2020. The musician has already met the parents of his beloved. If rumors of their engagement are confirmed, the marriage will be a second for both.

We will remind, Gummer was previously married to the keyboardist of the popular indie band Dawes Tay Strathairn, but in March 2020, she divorced him. As for Ronson, he was married to actress Josephine de la Boom for about seven years and divorced in 2018.

Grace Gummer is the daughter of movie star Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer. In total, the actress has four children. Besides Grace, Streep raised her son Henry and daughters Mary (Mamie) and Louise.