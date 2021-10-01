Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, Mickey Rourke and other stars who went too far with plastic

The constant attention of the public makes famous people especially carefully monitor their appearance. Often, celebrities lose their bearings, and instead of an easy improvement in natural data, they make themselves completely new faces. We are figuring out which beauty procedures are the easiest to go overboard with, together with Otari Gogiberidze, a leading plastic surgeon, founder of the Vremya krasoty clinic.

Seeing the next photos from the red carpet, we often wonder who it is in front of us. It seems that the face is familiar, but something is not right with it … Favorite actresses, singers, TV presenters suddenly turn into talking masks without pronounced facial expressions and all are similar to each other. We see on their faces raised eyebrows too high, unnaturally slanted eyes, too sunken cheeks. This is how celebrities who abuse plastic surgery and cosmetology look like.

What procedures are the stars abusing?

Botox injections

Often, stars inject botox all over the face at once in order to rejuvenate all zones at once. An excess of beauty injections gives the face a puffy, swollen look, provokes tissue edema. This can be especially noticeable in the area between the eyebrows, where injections are made to get rid of expression lines and creases. This place swells and the woman resembles the characters in the movie “Avatar”.

Filler injections to increase volume

Constant injections of drugs into the lips in pursuit of ever larger volumes provoke the formation of subcutaneous scars. In this case, even if you stop injecting fillers, your lips will not return to their natural appearance. Thicker fillers are often injected into the cheekbones and chin area, which take longer to absorb and deform the skin in this area.

Chin implants

Mentoplasty, an operation to correct the shape of the chin, is much more popular than we think. Often this area is corrected by men just for reasons of image. We are used to considering the owners of a massive, pronounced, strong-willed chin more charismatic and brutal. Often, implants in this area are displaced, making the contours of the face unnatural and comical.

Active peelings and laser resurfacing

In reasonable amounts, these treatments are designed to leave the skin smooth and radiant and stimulate its renewal. But stars often do them too often, before important events. This leads to thinning of the skin, disruption of the natural protective barrier, a significant deterioration in its quality and appearance. Faces sanded to shine look unnatural both in life and in photographs.

Too frequent plastic surgery

Most often, stars undergo rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, browlifting and facelifts and often seek re-interventions. From too frequent visits to the surgeon, the face becomes unnatural, as if plastic, loses its individuality, mobility and facial expressions. In addition, subcutaneous deformities occur, which are almost impossible to correct.

Which star really went overboard with plastic?

American socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein went overboard with all the operations at once. A conscientious surgeon would not send a woman to the operating room, but to a psychotherapist. 75-year-old country singer looks frankly weird Dolly Parton, in pursuit of the return of youth, completely changed her appearance. Designer faces Donatella Versace, actresses Melanie Griffiths, models Janice Dickinson also underwent more than one meeting with a plastic surgeon’s scalpel. Actress Jennifer Gray, known for her leading role in the legendary “Dirty Dancing”, did an unsuccessful rhinoplasty, after which the girl was no longer recognized and was no longer invited to act in films. Actresses Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger several times surprised fans with absolutely frozen, motionless faces.

Men also have problems with plastic surgery. We all remember how we looked after numerous operations. Michael Jackson… Frontman of the rock band Kiss Gene Simmons did not the best facelift, his colleague Mickey Rourke became unrecognizable after unsuccessful interventions. Numerous surgeries and injections have changed the appearance Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger… Their faces have lost their facial expressions and individuality.