Demi Moore, Vin Diesel, Lady Gaga, Nicolas Cage

You may not remember a single film with Demetria Jean Guines and a single legendary song by Reginald Kenneth Dwight. But with Demi Moore, you, most likely, have seen a lot of films, and you know the hits of Elton John by heart.

It’s no secret that many celebrities abandon the name given to them at birth and choose a brighter and more memorable one. OBOZREVATEL delved into the biographies of famous actors and performers who changed their first and last names.

Demi Moore’s real name is Demetria Jean Gaines, and she had to give it up for obvious reasons. The pseudonym of the actress was formed by herself even before she became famous. So, Demetria’s relatives were called abbreviatedly and affectionately as Demi, and the first husband of the actress was a little-known actor Freddie Moore, whose last name the actress did not change at the request of the producers.

Mark Vincent (the actor’s real name) invented a pseudonym for himself at the age of 17 when he entered college. Already from the pen of a student at Hunter College at the Faculty of English Literature, the first scripts appeared, signed with the name Vin Diesel. Once in an interview, the actor admitted that his name always seemed to him too pretentious and did not like it at all. And the phrase “Vin Diesel” came to the head of the actor by accident.

The singer made his way into the world of show business for a long time and invented a pseudonym for himself, because he understood that his real name (Reginald Kenneth Dwight) was difficult to pronounce. Elton John was “born” by the merger of the names of his two idols – jazz musician Elton Dean and blues performer John Baldry.

Singer of Italian origin Stephanie Joanne Angelina Germanotta came up with a pseudonym at the very beginning of her career, like Elton John. The reason for this was the difficulty of pronunciation. Her producer, apparently a fan of Queen and Freddie Mercury, helped with the new name. Lady Gaga “appeared” thanks to a derivative of the song “Radio Ga-Ga”.

Nicholas decided to change his last name, Coppola, before starting his acting career. And all because Nicholas did not want the public to know about his relationship with the famous director Francis Ford Coppola. So, the surname Cage borrowed from his idols, whom he was fond of from a young age. This is the comic book hero Luke Cage, whom almost all Americans of Nicholas’ generation know, and the famous composer John Cage.

