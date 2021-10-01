details of how the handball players of the youth national team of Russia handed over the matches

The Russian Handball Federation found eight players of the Russian youth team guilty of organizing fixing matches at the European Championship. They were all disqualified for different periods. Four organizers, those who received money and distributed it among the rest of the participants, were expelled from handball for five years. In fact, this means the end of their career. But that’s not all – all of them face criminal prosecution.

There was all sorts of things in Russian sports – both doping scandals and accusations of financial violations, the judges were accused of biased refereeing. But that the players of the national team of the country were caught on the surrender of matches of the European Championship – this has not happened yet. Information about the match-fixing scandal appeared last week. Eight players of the Russian youth team were suspected of playing matches of their own team at the continental championship to please the “black bookmakers”. The leadership of the FGR has revealed the details of the landmark investigation.

It all started with the very first match at the European Championship. “After he gave me signals, I will not say from whom that there was a negotiated game. I contacted the head coach of the national team, where I tried to find out the reasons, “- said the general director of the FGR Lev Voronin. Apparently, the signals were getting stronger with each match. And when at the European Championship the Russian national team took 15th, that is, the penultimate place, the Ethics Commission got down to business.

A viewing committee has been appointed. She watched all the matches of the European Championship with the participation of the Russian national team. The results of her work were disappointing. “Everything was obvious there. For example, it was seen that the player was throwing into an empty net and intentionally throwing past. Or the defensive man steps aside and lets you score a goal. These are just banal things, ”said Lev Voronin.

Many matches of the youth team have raised questions from specialists. Photo: FGR

Then there were conversations with the players. Someone confessed immediately and began to cooperate, someone constantly changed their testimony. Hence the different periods of disqualification. As a result, four players (Naidunov, Kirilenko, Dmitriev, Morozov) were excommunicated for five years from handball, and in fact this means the end of their careers. Among them were those who received money for organizing agreements, and then divided it among the rest. But even with their accomplices, they treated dishonestly – they kept part of the rewards for themselves.

Two more (Gogolev and Ermolin) received two years of disqualification – even after such a period it will be very difficult to return to professional handball. Two more (Kondybin and Frolov) remained out of sports until June 30, 2022 – that is, they got off with fright.

But the investigation did not end there. Further, real investigators will most likely take over the athletes who handed over the matches. FGR President Sergei Shishkarev said that the federation prepared a statement to law enforcement agencies with a request to initiate a criminal case under Article 184 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which describes the manipulation of sports results. “Within its framework, although there have not been such precedents in the country yet, punishment is provided for up to seven years in prison,” said the head of the handball federation. He also added that Interpol could be involved in the investigation. How much money did 19-year-old players get to bury their careers? Who did the transactions for them? Why did the coaches allow this in the Russian youth team? The FGR is not ready to tell the details yet, so as not to interfere with the investigation. But usually such things are impossible without playing on major international bookmaker exchanges. Hence the conversation about Interpol, and contacts with the ROC. So the scandal with the agreements in Russian handball may reach an even more global level.