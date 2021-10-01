Details of the plot of the new part of the Matrix are revealed

Frame from the “Matrix”

Insiders have revealed the details of the plot of the new film from the cult cinematic universe “The Matrix”. This is reported by the We Got This Covered portal with reference to an anonymous source close to the project.

According to this information, the events of the fourth part will unfold 60 years after the final of the “Revolution” – the truce between organic and artificial life will remain in the world. The former no longer obey Zion, they managed to restore something like a normal life, while establishing open communication with the remnants of old enemies.

Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, will return to the world of The Matrix, despite his death in the last part, and he will be as young as in the first films.

Fans have developed several theories explaining the appearance of the Chosen One. They suggested that the hero’s youth may be associated either with some temporal parallels, or with a system failure, or with the fact that now Neo is just a computer program.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, whose photos from the set have already appeared on the network, Priyanka Chopra and Jada Pinkett Smith took part in the work on Matrix 4, and one of the key roles went to Jessica Henwick. However, the film will not feature Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, and Agent Smith, played by Hugo Weaving, since this character was destroyed in the last part.