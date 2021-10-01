DiCaprio will invest in startups for growing steaks from cells :: News :: RBC Investments

The Oscar winner invests and advises on caged meat farming companies Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms. Deliveries of these products to the market are scheduled for 2022.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images



American actor Leonardo DiCaprio will become an investor and consultant for caged meat-growing startups Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the company said in a joint press release. Compared to traditional beef production, cage farming can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce land use by more than 90% and reduce water consumption by 50%.

“Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms have come up with new ways to meet the global demand for beef while addressing some of the most pressing problems of modern industrial beef production,” said DiCaprio.

Israeli startup Aleph Farms is known for growing artificial meat in space in 2019, and this year it was the first in the world to 3D print a ribeye steak. The company plans to complete its first caged meat plant by the end of 2021 and bring its cultured beef to market as early as next year. The main buyers of its products are expected to be restaurants. Aleph Farms beef steak takes three to four weeks to produce ready-to-market, compared to the two to three years it takes with traditional animal husbandry methods.

Mosa Meat is a company from the Netherlands that is engaged in the production of food products, including the cultivation of meat from cages in the laboratory. In 2013, she created the world’s first farm beef burger. The development of the first hamburger cost about $ 330 thousand. One of the first investors in Mosa Meat was Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

What Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in: from artificial meat to diamonds



There are now more than 70 caged meat companies in the world, Bloomberg has calculated. According to the forecasts of the consulting company Kearney, by 2040 this industry could occupy up to 35% of the world meat market, the volume of which will reach $ 1.8 trillion.

This is not Leonardo DiCaprio’s first investment in alternative meat products. Previously, the actor also invested in the US plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat. The company makes meat from flour, pea protein, potato starch, spices, oil and water.