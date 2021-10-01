Didn’t you lose weight after giving birth? Beach vacation Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with children – photo

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The first thing that fans noticed was that 36-year-old Katy Perry still hasn’t gotten into perfect shape after giving birth. Recall that the daughter of the singer and Orlando Bloom was born in August last year. During a vacation in Greece, Katie was dressed in a lilac swimsuit, which could not hide the changes that had occurred with her figure.

At the same time, the star felt comfortable: she spent time on the beach with her daughter while Bloom swam in the sea with her ten-year-old son. The actor’s heir from a previous relationship has long found a common language with Perry.

According to Western press reports, the star family spent about three hours on the beach. When the sun began to scorch too much, the artists and their children hid in the hotel.

Katie recovered after giving birth, but is not shy about it

The singer has long dreamed of children

Before arriving in Greece, Orlando and Katie spent time in Italy. In Venice, they managed not only to see the sights, but also to ride a gondola. Stars travel together very often, constantly choosing unusual destinations for their holidays.

Perry and Bloom have been together for over five years. In the relationship of the stars there were difficult periods, once they even parted, but still decided to give each other a second chance. In 2019, Orlando proposed to his beloved, but it never came to a magnificent wedding. In an interview, Katie admitted many times that she was very lucky with her lover, because the actor is not only a sensitive partner, but also an ideal father.

But Orlando is in great shape.

