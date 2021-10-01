Disney releases second trailer for Cruella

On the night of the Grammy Awards, Disney released the second trailer for Cruella, starring Emma Stone.

The video tells about the ascent of the villain, who in the film “101 Dalmatians” dreamed of dressing herself a fur coat made of dog skins. “Cruella” is set in London in the 70s of the twentieth century, during the heyday of punk rock. Off-screen covers Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin ‘.

A girl named Estella de Ville works as a cleaner, but dreams of doing provocative art and design. “This is a world of possibilities, and I was born to do something more in this life,” she says. Under the influence of Baroness von Hellmann (Emma Thompson), Estella surrenders to the dark side of her personality and turns into Cruella. The heroine herself has been compared to Harley Quinn or the Joker.

The first trailer for the film was released in February. Cruella is slated to premiere on May 28th. The lead role will be played by Emma Stone, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress. The film was directed by Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya), and the costume designer was Oscar winner Jenny Bevan (Mad Max: Fury Road).