Documentary films of Konchalovsky, Spielberg, Herzog will be shown on the Web

The VGTRK platform “Look” announced that it will present exclusive premieres of documentaries in March. Among them – Steven Spielberg’s production work “Hatred”, the film “Cheerful Man” by Andrei Konchalovsky and “Meeting with Gorbachev” by Werner Herzog, “Victims of the Gulag” by Marianna Yarovskaya from the Oscar shortlist. All films, as well as all content of the platform, can be watched by viewers for free.

Recall that since February, the platform has been available for the picture “Crosses” – the first Russian documentary, which premiered on the Netflix streaming service on January 1, 2021. “RG” wrote in detail about the tape, which tells about one of the oldest prisons located in the center of St. Petersburg.

On March 1, to mark the anniversary of Mikhail Gorbachev, the platform will host the premiere of the film “Meetings with Gorbachev” by Werner Herzog, multiple winner of prestigious world awards and Oscar nominee. In a release sent by the VGTRK press service to the RG editorial office, the film is described as follows: “The famous director examines the biography and political career of the last Secretary General of the CPSU Central Committee and the only president of the USSR. West and Soviet control of Eastern Europe “.

On March 5, the first overseas exclusive release of the platform will be Steven Spielberg’s production project “Hate”. Written by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, this documentary six-part series explores the nature of human hatred.

Since March 9, on the platform, you can watch the film directed by Andrei Konchalovsky “The Cheerful Man”, which premiered at the Moscow International Film Festival-2020. This is another attempt by Konchalovsky to create a portrait of a Russian man, after the success of his painting “White Nights of the Postman Alexei Tryapitsyn”. The main characters are ordinary people who live in distant parts of Russia.

On March 12, Marianna Yarovskaya’s picture “Women of the Gulag”, which was shortlisted for the Oscar in 2019, will appear on “Look”. Six candid interviews with women who survived the Stalinist repressions of the 1930s.