Dominic Toretto got into a video meme where he forgives sins for the sake of his family

The love of the protagonist of the Fast and Furious film series, Dominic Toretto, for his family has become a video meme about the forgiveness of sins. After all, netizens are sure that the racer will turn a blind eye to any crime if it is committed because of relatives. Now the main argument of lawyers in court will be the phrase “I did it for the sake of the family.”

At the end of June, memes began to appear on the Web with actor Vin Diesel, who plays the protagonist of the Fast and Furious film series, Dominic Toretto. In funny pictures of netizens, his phrase “There is nothing stronger than a family” became the main weapon against movie villains. But already in mid-July, the template evolved, and now the words of the protagonist will help not to defeat the villain, but to avoid punishment for the crime.

Tiktok users make video memes where Vin Diesel becomes the main judge, ready to forgive literally anything if the family is involved. For example, the author of videos areallygoodjoke I am sure that Dominic Toretto will close his eyes even to speeding if the offender was driving to his family.

– Do you know why I stopped you ?! The policeman asks.

– I exceeded the speed limit … But I drove to the airport to finally see my family.

– Exceeded for the sake of FAMILY? Did you break for the sake of FAMILY?

– Dominic Toretto?!

– You are free.

Another tiktoker, prudik_shop, believes that second-hand theft can be forgiven if things are a gift to the family.

-What are you doing? Came out of here! – the guard is indignant.

– I wanted to make a present for my family, sorry.

– Did you say “family”?

– Dominic Toretto?!

– Quickly run to the cashier, I will pay, there is nothing more important than a family!

Even Walter White from the TV series “Breaking Bad” will escape punishment if he admits that he cooked drugs in order to leave money to loved ones, I’m sure lasagnakiller420…

– Walter White, I’ll shoot you, it’s the FBI!

– NO, I DID IT FOR FAMILY, FORGIVE ME. Stop … What is this?

“You said it’s all for the family, I’ll cover it,” says Dominic Toretto.

Tiktoker imnotgabee believes that even Batman will not be able to contain his inner Dominic Toretto when he hears about the family.

“I’ll break every one of your 300 bones for stealing a packet of chips,” Batman threatens.

– Sorry … I DID IT FOR FAMILY !!!

“Did you just say …” Family “?

– Dominic Toretto!

– Family is the most important.

Thanks to the author of the video realkly, even Mr. Krabs from the animated series “SpongeBob” burst into the trend. He will forgive his employee for the spoiled crabsburger if he makes money for his family.

“You’re bad at crabsburgers, you’re fired!”

– I just wanted to make money for the family …

– Did you say “family”?

– Dominic Krabs?

– Family is the most important thing. You are accepted back!

Not only Vin Diesel got into memes, but also Dwayne Scala Johnson. An archive shot of an athlete eating pancakes has turned into a template for funny pictures, where netizens replace the Rock with different characters themselves.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is another joke hero. The businessman got on the surfboard and swam to the memes. After all, the shots of the programmer’s performance proved to the commentators: he is not of this world.