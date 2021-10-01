Douglas Lima hard knockout, high kick and knee punch. Video

He missed on the right, ran – but they caught up with him with a hi-kick. Ortiz had no chance of escape

Until the start of the London tournament Bellator 267, which will take place on the night of October 2, there are about a day left. You will have to wait a little longer for the main battle of the evening, which, according to tradition, will be the last one. The British will meet in the most anticipated battle of the tournament Michael Page and brazilian Douglas Lima, whose duel two years ago ended in a sensational victory for Phenomenon. Lima then knocked out Venom in the most brutal way, playing a “clown”. This time, the Brazilian is once again considered an underdog, but he cannot be discounted: Lima, 33, is an experienced veteran who loves to surprise.





Although Lima has a solid 12 submission wins, most fans know him as a brilliant puncher. The phenomenon throws out powerful blows at a tremendous speed, constantly changing the “floors” of fire. Perhaps the main blow in the Brazilian’s career happened precisely in the duel with Page, but there were plenty of other striking knockouts. One of the best examples is Douglas’s fight with American Jacob Ortiz in 2012.

Lima was not in the best mood at the time, having lost to Ben Askren by a referee decision a few months earlier. The phenomenon did not cope with the unique struggle of curly-haired Ben, after which a simpler opponent was picked up for him. Jacob Ortiz was considered a tough middle peasant and perfectly suited to the role of “seed” for a new winning streak. However, Ortiz had a different opinion: in several interviews at once, he promised to “drive Douglas’s head into the canvas.”





From the very first seconds, Lima began to prove that his opponent was making bold statements in vain. Ortiz missed hard punches and kicks, and his attempts to transfer the opponent to the ground invariably ended in failure – the jiu-jitsu of the Phenomenon was much stronger. However, at first the American was saved by a strong jaw: missing the mighty hooks and uppercuts, he continued to smile and showed that he didn’t care. Jacob held out until the third round and even discussed with the coach a plan to turn the fight around.

However, the main task of Ortiz was still survival: a bloody face and clouded eyes clearly showed that the knockout was close. It took him only a few seconds to get to the referee’s decision. First, Jacob missed a powerful counter punch, began to run away openly and got a monstrous high-kick after him. The American began to “chat”, in front of him was a knee that flew into his head and a finishing blow on the canvas – everything looked as brutal as possible.

Of course, now Lima is far from his optimal form: he suffered two defeats in a row, unable to show even half of his arsenal. Nevertheless, the Brazilian remains extremely experienced and dangerous – he has 32 victories in professional MMA, of which 14 were obtained by knockout. Page is rightly considered the favorite of the upcoming fight, but if the Phenomenon again makes a sensation, you shouldn’t be surprised. Lima is a real “monster” of mixed martial arts and can knock out any opponent.





