Dwayne Johnson reacted to Kevin Owens’ reception at last SmackDown

Kevin Owens faced Baron Corbin on SmackDown today. According to the terms of the match, if Corbin can defeat him, Kevin will give him a thousand dollars, but Corbin never won the coveted victory. Kevin Owens used a sunset flip to win, and later explained in an interview why he did it. “You know what’s funny is that actually tonight I felt especially for a pretty funny reason. I signed with WWE in July 2014 and they announced it to the world on their website, the news was added on August 12, 2014. So almost seven years have passed since then … I am proud that the day they announced my signing, it was simply unforgettable and unreal. So many WWE legends like Steen Austin The Rock commented on my signing, which was just a huge deal for me. These legendary names are next to me. Just an indie wrestler who just, you know, made his dream come true. Dwayne Johnson, you might know him, he was in films, he wrote, “Welcome to the club,” something like that. I know this because people tweeted me this week and remembered how Rock reacted to my switch to WWE. He said “have fun, enjoy the ride,” and one of the hashtags he left behind was something related to sunset flip. Because he liked to use this technique while he was still known as Flex Kavanagh. That was his name before, when he was just starting his journey, and the sunset flip was his finisher. I used a sunset flip to win the match against Baron Corbin, to give him his due … It was a great moment. ” Kevin Owens quoted the trick snippet and wrote that he did it for Flex Kavanagh. Hours later, Rock reacted to the reception by leaving the following comment: Flex. Kavanagh. Damn. I love. It.

Very few (if any) will know how historic your "well placed" Sunset Flip here means. Teremana on the way to you! (And for Baron too for being a fucking pro! 🙂 – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 14, 2021