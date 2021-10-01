Dynamo Moscow – Barys. Forecast and rate for 2.03 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League Dynamo Moscow will host Barys. The game will take place at the VTB Arena on October 1. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Dynamo Moscow – Barys: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Dynamo Moscow

The guys from the capital have 20 points on their account. The team earned these points in 11 matches, making it the first in the Western Conference standings.

At the start of the season Dynamo Moscow won three victories at the VTB Arena. During home matches, the white-blue defeated Dynamo Minsk (4: 1), Siberia (4: 0) and Avangard (5: 2).

Away guys Alexey Kudashov dealt with “Cupid” (6: 2), “Admiral” (5: 3) and “Siberia” (5: 4). In two more matches, the Muscovites defeated Dynamo Riga (4: 1) and Sochi (4: 0).

The capital club suffered its first defeat in the match with Torpedo (2: 4). But after that meeting, Dynamo Moscow defeated Spartak (6: 3) and Kunlun (5: 3).

“Barys”

Representatives of Kazakhstan managed to take 10 points in 11 games. Such indicators were enough for the eighth position in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

Having lost two matches at the start of the season, “Barys” first played at home on September 8 and defeated Amur (3: 2). And already in the next meeting, the guys from Nur-Sultan flew big against Spartak (1: 4).

The wards’ second victory in the championship Yuri Mikhailis won against CSKA (6: 3). But later Barys lost to Dinamo Riga (2: 3), Jokerit (2: 3 B) and CSKA (1: 2 OT).

The Kazakhs managed to get out of a series of losses in home matches against Siberia (2: 1 OT) and Auto (5.4 OT). In the last game Barys merged with Magnitogorsk (3: 4).

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers give odds for Dynamo Moscow’s victory in this match 1.45, to win “Barys” – 5.70and the draw is valued at 5.15…

In four fights out of six previous ones, Kazakhstanis were defeated. But in none of the lost matches did they did not concede by more than a goal difference …

In the confrontation at the VTB Arena, the guests also risk losing points, but there will be no defeat in Moscow. Our forecast and bid – victory of “Barys” with a handicap of +1.5 for 2.03.