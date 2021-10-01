Dziuba approached the title of the best player of the month in the Russian championship :: Football :: RBC Sport

In three games in September, the striker scored three goals and provided two assists. At the same time, he refused to play for the Russian national team in October, because, according to him, he had not yet gained optimal shape.

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Zenit striker Artem Dziuba claims to be the best player in September in Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported on the league’s website.

In three games in September, the player scored three goals and gave two assists. In September, Zenit played against Akhmat (3: 1, two assists from Dzyuba), Rubin (3: 1, two goals from Dzyuba) and Krylia Sovetov (2: 1, a goal from Dzyuba).

In addition, the team played in the Champions League against Chelsea (0: 1) and Malmö (4: 0), but there Dziuba did not manage to score effectively.

Brazilian footballer spoke about the nickname Mini-Dziuba in Zenit



In addition to the Zenit striker, Claudinho, another native of the St. Petersburg club, claims the title of the best player of the month. In three games, he scored one goal and gave two assists.

Among the contenders are also Khimki midfielder Denis Glushakov (three goals in three games), Ufa striker Hamid Agalarov (three goals in three games) and Lokomotiv goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme (none conceded in three games).

Artem Dzyuba was included in the expanded squad of the Russian national team for the October matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. However, he refused from a possible call to the national team. According to the footballer, he has not yet gotten into optimal shape. “I thought about this situation for a long time and came to the conclusion that I have not yet gained the optimal form to help the national team 100%,” he said.