Elon Musk was summoned to court because of the showdown of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The actor’s lawyers claim that the actress had an affair with a businessman even before her divorce from Depp

57-year-old Hollywood actor Johnny Depp decided to involve billionaire and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, in a legal showdown against ex-wife Amber Heard, reports Deadline.

Since the businessman and the actress were romantically involved, Depp’s lawyers decided that Musk’s revelations about his relationship with Hurd would not be superfluous in court, pending an appeal and a counterclaim for $ 100 million. According to journalists, the billionaire has already received a summons, but he does not comment on this. The trial is set to begin May 17 in Virginia’s Fairfax County.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015. For her sake, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star left his common-law wife Vanessa Paradis, who bore him two children. However, the marriage broke up a year later, and the actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, telling everything in an essay for The Washington Post.

In turn, Depp sued Amber for millions of dollars, accusing her of libel, but lost the court against The Sun. The tabloid also claimed that the celebrity beat his ex-wife.

However, the actor decided not to give up and again prove his innocence. And Elon Musk can help him with this. The billionaire met with Hurd, but assured that the relationship began after her divorce. However, Depp’s lawyers convicted the actress of treason, saying that, being married to the actor, she met not only Musk, but also actor James Franco.

Photo: peopletalk.ru

In turn, Amber announced Johnny Depp’s betrayal with Angelina Jolie and Keira Knightley. According to her, her husband’s regular trips to the left “destroyed her psyche.”

The scandal with this divorce seriously hit Depp’s career. So, he was barred from playing Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the request of Warner Bros.

Musk has also already had a chance to comment on the couple’s divorce. So, he denied rumors that he allegedly participated in group sex with model Cara Delevingne and actress Amber Heard at the house of actress Johnny Depp’s husband in 2016.