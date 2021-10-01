https://ria.ru/20210816/cruella-1745807979.html
Emma Stone will play Cruella again in Disney movie
MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Emma Stone will play Cruella again in the sequel to the Disney film of the same name, Deadline reports. According to the publication, the Oscar winner has already signed a contract. For the studio, this is a good sign after the recent scandal over the release of new films on the Disney + platform. In late July, Scarlett Johansson accused the company of violating its contract for screening Black Widow online and even sued. Later, some media wrote that Stone, after her, was thinking to do the same. But this information has not been officially confirmed. Details of the upcoming sequel are still unknown. The first part of “Cruella” came out at the end of May. The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, grossed $ 222 million and received positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film tells the story of a talented fraudster and designer Cruella. She dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world, but the influential Baroness von Hellmann (Emma Thompson), who controls the industry, stands in her way.
