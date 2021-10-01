English rose in the American wilderness: TV series with Kate Winslet “Meir from Easttown”

Nowadays, miniseries have become so popular on television (and streaming) that they are considered commonplace. It’s the perfect way to tell a story that’s difficult to fit into the standard two hours of a feature film, and not be tormented by not knowing how to develop characters in the new seasons. One of the pioneers of the format was Mildred Pierce, starring Kate Winslet, about a woman opening a restaurant during the Great Depression. Ten years later, the British actress returns to TV with a detective story in the miniseries Meir of Easttown.

Shot from the TV series “Meir from Easttown” © Amediateka

Meir Shinan, played by Winslet, is a local police detective in a small Pennsylvania town. She was born there, grew up, started a family and has already become so much a part of the community that instead of calling 911 in case of trouble, the locals immediately dial Meir. This is very convenient for the townspeople and, of course, expensive for the detective: it’s nice when people trust you, but there are also enough people dissatisfied with her work, and there is absolutely nowhere to hide from them. For example, local television broadcasts a story about a mother who has been waiting for a year for the police to find her missing daughter. Meir is in charge of this case, but she is sure: looking for a girl is like looking for a needle in a hundred haystacks. On top of that, a teenager, young mother Erin (Kaylee Speney), is found dead in the city, which only adds to the tension among the residents. The series, written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zogel (American Gods, Remnants, Westworld), is made as if from the textbook “Detectives for Dummies” and repeats all the clichés from American detective stories.

Meir is a tired, gloomy, very closed and absorbed professional professional who loves to kiss a bottle of beer in the evening and constantly vapes. Such a modernized version of a policeman from classic film noir films, especially since he is played not by an unshaven gloomy man, but an unpainted gloomy woman

In the detective line “Meir from Easttown” there are mysterious murders and disappearances, an uninvited partner from above, whom Meir, of course, immediately kicks off, and much more obvious and predictable. From noirs, the series inherited not only the main character, but also a dark style of storytelling – Easttown is presented in it as a gray city with a series of brick houses and without hope for something better. In a conversation with newcomer and out of place upbeat writer Richard Ryan, played by Guy Pearce, Meir bluntly asks him what he did to end up in Easttown. And when he doesn’t show any displeasure with the city, he says encouragingly, “Give him time.”

For the rest, Zogel does not really flirt with style: the narrative is as simple as possible, the camera practically does not break away from Winslet, and it is difficult to break away from her, with all the desire. Meir is so big for her city that she fills almost the entire space, and a mystery is hidden in her tired eyes. Unraveling the secrets of the protagonists is almost more exciting than the detective story itself. Zogel and Ingelsby follow another classic trail and under the microscope explore a small town where everyone knows each other and is somehow connected by family ties. Just like Twin Peaks, Fargo, True Detective, Sharp Objects and a bunch of other American shows that address the American wilderness as a collective unconscious. Meir lives with a minor daughter, mother and, for some reason, with a four-year-old grandson, and literally in her backyard, her ex-husband settled with his new bride. It will take some time to understand the intricacies of the family ties of all the inhabitants of Easttown, and to get to the bottom of the main character – the whole series.

Shot from the TV series “Meir from Easttown” © Amediateka

Meir is more than life, and certainly more than Easttown, although she has long resigned herself to becoming a part of it. The heroine rushes like a tank through all obstacles and problems, and it seems impossible to break her. Although fatigue and despair begin to gradually overtake her. Meir has even more secrets and unfinished stories from the past than the criminals she pursues, and has no desire to solve them. It is not yet clear whether Winslet is rather an exception to the rule, or, conversely, the hope that actresses over 40 can and should have big dramatic roles, where they can be not only strong and complex, but also have a romantic interest.

Yes, you can immediately recall Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who also starred in several major series, but Winslet has a deliberately unglamorous image in Meir from Easttown: she wears sweatshirts and rubber boots, a minimum of makeup and a sloppy bun on an uncombed head, does not wake up with full makeup and styling, and she doesn’t seem to care what she looks like. Winslet is one of the few actresses who are not afraid to grow old and show that this is absolutely normal. It feels like a breath of fresh air, and on polished TV it looks like a small revolution.

Shot from the TV series “Meir from Easttown” © Amediateka