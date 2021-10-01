Epic comeback? Brendan Fraser joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s film

“I am one hundred percent ready for his rebirth.”





The Mummy star has never stopped acting, but for the past ten years, Brendan Fraser hasn’t had any high-profile projects on his resume, so many fans have buried his once successful career. But recently, fans of the 52-year-old actor had hope for his triumphant return, and all thanks to the film “Killer of the Flower Moon.”

Brendan has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s new film based on the book by David Grann. The film already features Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, so many netizens are confident that working closely with the Oscar winners will be a long-awaited “rebirth” for Fraser. On Twitter, the actor’s comeback was discussed so vigorously that he even headed the trends of the social network.

“In honor of the return of the king, I am publishing my favorite picture,” – said one of the fans of the star. Others joined in: “Brendan Fraser’s rebirth is here,” “This is Brendan Fraser’s world, and we’re just his parishioners,” “I’m 100 percent ready for Brendan Fraser’s rebirth.”

The actor was also cast in the comedy “Brothers”, where he will be accompanied by Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close.