Everyone is tired of Koeman. What will happen to the Barça coach after Atlético?

Barcelona will play against Atletico Madrid this weekend. The position of the head coach of the team, Ronald Koeman, is very precarious. Will he finally get fired?

It is clear that Barcelona’s problems go deeper than just a bad choice of coach. Ronald Koeman is largely a victim of the situation, but this in no way negates the fact that everyone is frankly tired of him. Tired of the fans, Joan Laporta and, perhaps, even myself. At least in his public speeches, apathy and confusion can be traced. In addition, the words of the head coach are full of contradictions. He either convinces the public that the management supports him, or claims that he does not know anything about the club’s intentions in relation to himself. The person just seems to be out of place.

The defeat to Benfica in the Champions League (0: 3), it would seem, should have brought an end to Koeman’s career at Barça. However, the Dutchman will be given one last chance. In the championship he will have an away match with the reigning Spanish champion Atletico Madrid. It is not yet clear from Spanish sources whether this will be 100 percent Kuman’s last game, or whether the coach may still try to surprise the bosses. The first option seems more likely due to the fact that the blue-garnet mentor has already completely exhausted himself – this is an indisputable fact. He has already chalked up a lot of unforgivable mistakes and is unlikely to be able to level them in one game.

If you ask a Barcelona fan why he doesn’t like Kuman, there are several reasons at once. First, he regularly stresses that his players are not in the same class as the club’s ambitions. Such statements from the coach look like a pathetic attempt to absolve themselves of responsibility, while any self-respecting specialist always tries to relieve the pressure on the players. Koeman is clearly looking for scapegoats. In the match against Benfica, he absolutely groundlessly replaced Gerard Piquet in the first half. Yes, the veteran was on a warning, but at least one could have been patient until the break, and not have a show … The players themselves, at the same time, behave very correctly towards the coach. Frankie de Jong recently said:

– I do not think that the dismissal of the coach will solve the problem. Generally speaking, it is not in my competence to talk about Kuman.

Secondly, Koeman has moved away from the traditional Barça game model. The classic 4-3-3 in the past. Now the team can play in a more defensive 4-2-3-1, and even with three center backs. Koeman again attributes this to the quality of the players who are not ready to control the ball. But, it should be noted that his transfer campaign of the blue-garnet class also did not add anything. Most revealing is the acquisition of Luc de Jong, a forward never particularly appreciated at Barcelona.

Thirdly, Koeman had absolutely no self-esteem left. The Spanish press accuses the Dutchman of defeatism – and rightly so. In the end, it is he who owns the phrase, which has already become a local meme, that “miracles should not be expected in the Champions League.” Miracles do not happen, which is logical: from nothing and there will be nothing. Former Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares recently spoke very clearly about the coach:

– Koeman never seemed to me a good specialist. He cannot build a project, he lacks the slightest amount of self-criticism. That is why Barcelona is degrading.

Kuman’s dismissal is ripe. You shouldn’t expect any miracles here either. However, it is still unclear who can replace the Dutchman. Of course, rumors about Xavi do not stop. It would be a very beautiful story, but the ex-captain of Barça has already made it clear several times that he is not ready to head his own club now. And from the point of view of the development of his coaching career, this will be wrong, says Luis Suarez:

“I don’t think he will accept this offer anytime soon. Xavi is smart and understands the difficulties the club is currently experiencing. He should wait for a more favorable moment.

A new candidate also appeared on the list – “River Plate” mentor Marcelo Gallardo. In Argentina, the coach has achieved a lot: he won the country’s cup twice, the same – the Copa Libertadores. It would be interesting to see Gallardo in Europe, especially in a club like Barcelona. Alas, rumors say that the Argentinean also rejected the offer of the Catalans. He intends to pursue a career at River Plate.

Today’s Barcelona is like Spartak Moscow. The coaching position in the club is a firing one. Few people want to substitute. Laporta found himself in a very unpleasant situation when it is extremely difficult for him to come to an agreement – he does not even have extra money to seduce candidates! In such situations, we can only hope for the emergence of some “new Guardiola”, which will appear out of nowhere and will make Barça great again.