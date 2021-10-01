Ex-husband J. Lo sold a luxury villa: what it looks like

The deal amounted to $ 22.4 million. See below for what a luxury property looks like.

What is known about the deal

It took Mark Anthony about 8 months to sell the Villa Costanera estate. The original price of the property is $ 27 million (74 million hryvnia).

The singer wanted to sell the house for $ 27 million / Photo realtor

We managed to sell a mansion in a gated community for $ 22.4 million (about 614.5 million hryvnia).

A huge estate is located in a gated community / Photo realtor

What is in the starry estate

Villa Costanera’s area is about 1900 square meters.

Estate area – 1900 square meters / Photo realtor

The mansion has 12 bedrooms, three kitchens, 13 bathrooms and a wine cellar…

There is a large and well-groomed territory near the villa / Photo realtor

The territory also has its own pier and staff building.

The mansion has large panoramic windows and doors / Photo realtor

There is also a swimming pool near the house / Photo realtor

The interior is decorated in light colors. The spacious living room has a huge sofa for large companies and a TV area.

The interior of the house is stylish and restrained / Photo realtor

A beautiful fireplace complements the interior / Photo realtor

The kitchen is dominated by dark wood. There are also many windows and several islands.

The large kitchen is bright and cozy / Photo realtor