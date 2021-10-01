Ex-husband J. Lo sold a luxury villa: what it looks like

The deal amounted to $ 22.4 million. See below for what a luxury property looks like.
What is known about the deal
It took Mark Anthony about 8 months to sell the Villa Costanera estate. The original price of the property is $ 27 million (74 million hryvnia).
The singer wanted to sell the house for $ 27 million
We managed to sell a mansion in a gated community for $ 22.4 million (about 614.5 million hryvnia).
A huge estate is located in a gated community
What is in the starry estate
Villa Costanera’s area is about 1900 square meters.
Estate area – 1900 square meters
The mansion has 12 bedrooms, three kitchens, 13 bathrooms and a wine cellar…
There is a large and well-groomed territory near the villa
The territory also has its own pier and staff building.
The mansion has large panoramic windows and doors
There is also a swimming pool near the house
The interior is decorated in light colors. The spacious living room has a huge sofa for large companies and a TV area.
The interior of the house is stylish and restrained
A beautiful fireplace complements the interior
The kitchen is dominated by dark wood. There are also many windows and several islands.
The large kitchen is bright and cozy