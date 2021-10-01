Exhibition matches NHL. Afanasyev’s 3 points brought Nashville a victory over Tampa, Colorado beat Minnesota – Hockey

In the NHL, exhibition matches continue in preparation for the new season.

NHL

Exhibition matches

Tampa – Nashville – 2: 6 (1: 2, 0: 2, 1: 2)

0: 1 – 4 Duchenne (Harper, Forsberg)

1: 1 – 17 Sirelli (Stamkos, McDonagh), GB

1: 2 – 20 Forsberg (Johansen, Harper)

1: 3 – thirty Afanasiev (Farrance, Pitlik)

1: 4 – 31 Afanasiev (Richard, Novak)

1: 5 – 44 Forsberg (Carrier, Oliver)

1: 6 – 49 Novak (Afanasiev, Trenin)

2: 6 – 60 Claesson

Goalkeepers: Miftakhov 14/17, Elliott 11/14 – Ingram 16/17, Rittich 6/7

Boston – Philadelphia – 4: 2 (3: 1, 1: 0, 0: 1)

0: 1 – 8 Farabi (van Riemsdijk), GB

1: 1 – 10 Marchand (Hall), GB

2: 1 – 13 Smith (Foligno, Haula), GB

3: 1 – 17 Haula (Hall, Pastrnyak)

4: 1 – 39 Debrask (Haula)

4: 2 – 50 Farabi (York, van Riemsdyck)

Goalkeepers: Swiman 16/18 – Jones 8/11, Sandstrom 12/13

Detroit – Buffalo – 6: 2 (0: 1, 4: 1, 2: 0)

0: 1 – 19 Asplund (Cosens, Hagg)

1: 1 – 23 Fabbri (Suter, Elson)

2: 1 – 23 Raymond

3: 1 – 26 Stecher (Barber, Elson)

3: 2 – 32 Ruotsalainen (Cosens, Asplund)

4: 2 – 38 Witkowski (Suter)

5: 2 – 58 Fabbri (Raymond, Suter)

6: 2 – 59 Martin (Renuf, Stecher) PV

Goalkeepers: Nedelkovic 17/19, Brattstrom 13/13 – Luukkonen 26/31

Colorado – Minnesota – 6: 4 (2: 2, 1: 2, 3: 0)

1: 0 – 7 Kadri (Girard, Komfer)

1: 1 – 12 Hartman (Zucarello, Kulikov), GB

2: 1 – 14 E. Johnson (Landeskog, Kadri)

2: 2 – 17 Fiala (Zucarello, Foligno), GB

2: 3 – 32 Beckman (Mermis, Zucarello)

3: 3 – 36 Ranta (Jost, Gilbert), GM

3: 4 – 38 Shaw (Dwime, Lisott)

4: 4 – 49 Olausson (Ranta, D. Johnson)

5: 4 – 57 Girard (Comfer, Newhoek)

6: 4 – 59 E. Johnson (Kadri), PV

Goalkeepers: Kumper 12/15, Annunen 19/20 – Talbot 22/24, Hammond 5/8

Anaheim – San Jose – 1: 2 (3rd period)

Los Angeles – Vegas – 2: 1 (3rd period)