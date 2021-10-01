Face Off 2 Will Fix a Weird Error in the Original Movie

The director promised to change the face transplant technology.

Shot from the film “No Face”

The director of the upcoming sci-fi action movie No Face 2, Adam Wingard, made it clear the day before that he would fix one weird mistake from the original 1997 film and change the face transplant technology.



Based on the plot of the iconic painting by John Woo FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) gets the face of terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) for a covert operation. He, in turn, takes Sean’s face. However, John Travolta and Nicolas Cage have different physiques, so during the viewing it seemed as if the heroes had also changed their bodies.

This blooper was discussed with Wingard in an interview with Uproxx. The director did not spoil how the moment would be corrected in Face Off 2, but he hinted that, thanks to modern technology, an important feature of the plot would be more believable:

“We are trying to address this in the film. Technology has advanced in terms of what can be done with it in the Faceless world. We are trying to check everything. ”

And now we just have to build theories about how Wingard will get out. Maybe he’ll just find actors with similar physiques. Or the technology of the future will allow the body to be altered in some way.

Perhaps the actors for the scenes before the operation will simply be changed using computer technology. It was similar with Captain America performed by Chris Evans in the MCU.

By the way, it became known earlier that Travolta and Cage could return to their roles. They are negotiating with the actors. If their characters change faces again, then Adam Wingard will definitely resort to CGI.

Read also: 15 best action films of the past 30 years

