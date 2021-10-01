Fame is a calling: how George Clooney became a star without starring in any blockbuster

It is difficult to imagine a person more prepared for fame than George Clooney: his dad Nick worked as a TV presenter all his life and was a celebrity, if not on a national scale, then certainly at the level of Kentucky; his mother Nina is an ex-beauty queen; his aunt Rosemary was a famous singer in the 1950s; and Uncle Jose Ferrer was the first Hispanic to win an Oscar. As a child, George thought that being famous was a full-time job. “There was no second in my life when I did not think that at any moment, even when I take a shower or swim in the pool, someone can watch me and take pictures,” the actor notes. Despite such a childhood, he did not immediately go into show business. Clooney’s passion was baseball, so for two years he tried to get into the famous club “Cincinnati Reds”, but, unfortunately, this did not lead to anything. Then George decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and entered college at the Faculty of Journalism. True, one cannot say that he took his studies seriously – he was more interested in parties and girls, so it was very easy to knock a young student out of this path. His cousins ​​Miguel and Raphael invited Clooney to shoot the film. He quickly became fascinated by the atmosphere of the set and nevertheless decided to try himself in show business. The future actor dropped out of college and moved to his aunt on the couch in California. Father Nick, knowing about the pitfalls of this industry, tried to dissuade his son: “He said that the likelihood that I will succeed is zero, so it’s very stupid. He was absolutely right, it took me a lot of luck,” recalls actor.

On this topic

Clooney took a long time to get lucky, and his auditions were as fruitless as his attempts to become a professional baseball player. The actor began to receive small roles in the series only two years after moving to Hollywood, and while the acting craft did not bring any income, he drew cartoons in shopping malls, worked in a women’s shoe store, sold insurance and collected tobacco. Throughout the eighties, Clooney was interrupted by small roles in low-standard TV series, but in general, everything suited him. The success of George’s young colleagues was also not very upsetting: if they succeeded, then he also has a chance. By the age of thirty, Clooney risked becoming a middle-class actor, about whom sooner or later (rather sooner) everyone would have forgotten – he agreed to work in projects such as the spin-off of the movie “Who Would Talk” or the trash-horror movie Return of the Tomatoes -killers “. The actor was sobered by the death of his uncle George: at one time he was a promising pilot, a playboy and a favorite of women, but in the end he got drunk and ended his life alone in an old trailer. Clooney, just like old man Scrooge in Charles Dickens’s Christmas story, saw his future and decided to take up his mind. Then Warner Bros. there were rumors that a new series “Ambulance” was being prepared for filming, and Clooney decided to get himself a role in the new project by all means. The role of pediatrician-womanizer Doug Ross was initially small, but Clooney’s charm was enough to make millions fall in love with him. Literally. Each episode of the show was watched by up to 40 million people, which is incredible, especially in today’s times, when an audience of 12 million people is considered a great success. “The fame on television is different from the movies. I’ve been in the bedrooms of 40 million people and they could make me talk or shut up with the TV remote.”

Ambulance actors celebrate episode 100 release, October 20, 1998 © AP Photo / Rene Macura

Any actor in the depths of his soul dreams of a movie, but, as they wittily noted in the film “That Two More”, only a few actors managed to do it – Woody Harrelson and George Clooney. “Ambulance” became so popular that eminent Hollywood directors began to pay attention to it. Once Steven Spielberg came to the set and after filming one of the scenes with Clooney said that he could become a real star if he stopped shaking his head so much. But even such valuable advice helped him make his way into the cinema far from immediately: the horror film “From Dusk Till Dawn” by Robert Rodriguez, the melodrama “A Beautiful Day” – none of the films managed to become a box-office hit. Even a seemingly obvious breakthrough – the film “Batman and Robin” by Joel Schumacher ended in complete failure and traumatized the actor so much that many years later he tried to dissuade his friend Ben Affleck from playing Batman. The long-awaited fame in the cinema came to Clooney after the release of the drama “The Perfect Storm”. He consolidated this success in the film “Ocean’s Eleven” by Steven Soderbergh, whom the actor met on the set of “Out of Sight”.

Clooney’s paradox is that, although he is considered the largest Hollywood star along with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, there are no blockbusters in his filmography. He has not starred in such unconditional hits as “Titanic” or “Troy”, and although most of his films have earned good box office, they cannot be said that they changed the world of cinema forever. The trilogy about Ocean and his crew and the tragic “Perfect Storm” remain the biggest films of his career. The popularity of Clooney is of a different kind – he looks like old Hollywood stars, for example, Clark Gable or Ken Clark, who did not need to star in films about superheroes to deserve universal love.

Eddie Jamison, Casey Affleck, Karl Reiner, Scott Caan, Bernie Mac, Elliott Gould, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Qin Shaobo on the set of Ocean’s 13, 2007 © imago images / United Archives via Reuters Connect

The sad experience of “Batman and Robin” convinced the actor that if he does not control the production of the film from start to finish, he can never be sure of its quality, so Clooney tries, if not to direct, then at least to produce projects with their participation. This is the only way he can guarantee that this is a George Clooney film. At the same time, he was always interested not in large projects, but in serious and small-budget political dramas. In his directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Man, Clooney recounted the story of a television presenter serving with the CIA. After openly criticizing the George W. Bush administration and the war in Iraq, he was called a traitor. The response of the actor, and now also the producer and director, was the black-and-white film “Good Night and Good Luck” about the struggle between journalist Edward Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy, who was an ardent anti-communist. For this, in the fifties, Murrow was also called a traitor, so there is a historical parallel here. The actor is engaged in politics not only on the screen, but also in real life. He is close friends with Barack Obama, participated in the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, and also actively advocated for the settlement of the Darfur conflict in Sudan. The actor supports LGBT organizations and constantly donates money to charity – for example, last year he sent donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut. In general, despite his status as a sex symbol and one of the most desirable bachelors in Hollywood, Clooney was rarely seen in a romantic role. For example, in the comedic key in “Unbearable Cruelty” by the Coen brothers, or in the tragic one in Anton Corbijn’s American. The only exception is his other directorial work “Love Beyond the Rules”, where he fights with John Krasinski for the heart of Renee Zellweger. At the same time, small budgets clearly did not interfere with the quality of his films – on account of Clooney six Oscar nominations and two victories. Together with Brad Pitt, he is the only actor to receive an Academy Award as a producer as well.

George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse in Midnight Sky © Netflix