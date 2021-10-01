Famous filmmakers’ student films you haven’t seen

Where did Lucas, Spielberg, Scorsese and Tarkovsky begin.

Not all well-known directors went to film schools. Those who received awards in Berlin, Venice and Cannes often do not have a specialized film education, and sometimes even a higher education at all. In honor of Student’s Day, we decided to recall the famous directors who graduated from film schools, and the films they shot during their studies.

George Lucas / “Electronic labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB”

The future Star Wars and Indiana Jones director and founder of Lucasfilm was born in Modesto, California. He enrolled in a local college where he studied anthropology and literature, but did not complete his studies and transferred to the University of Southern California (USC) film faculty – one of the oldest in the country. There he also met other USC students who would later be known as The Dirty Dozen (which also included directors John Milius and Randal Kleizer). Lucas’ first films, made in 1965-1966, were Freiheit, Look at Life and Herbie. In 1967, George Lucas directed the fantastic short film Electronic Maze: THX 1138 4EB, which would later become the basis for his feature-length debut, THX 1138 (1971).

Steven Spielberg / “Wandering”

https://youtu.be/gDEDmyapqb0

Spielberg could have studied with Lucas at USC, but was rejected due to low grades. In 1968, he enrolled at the less prestigious California State University at Long Beach (CSULB). By this time, he had already completed a full-length feature film – sci-fi Firelight, which was shown at a cinema in Phoenix. In 1968, while attending university, Spielberg directed the short film Amblin, a road movie about a couple of hippies traveling through California. The film was noticed, and Spielberg was offered a contract at Universal. To accept it, the director dropped out of school. Spielberg completed his education only 30 later – in 2002 he received a bachelor of arts degree in film and electronic media from the same university.

Martin Scorsese/ “What is such a beautiful girl doing in a place like this?”

New York-born Martin Scorsese did not travel to the West Coast to study filmmaking, but chose a college closer to home. He entered New York University (NYU) in 1960 and earned his first BA in English and then MA from the newly formed Faculty of Arts (now the Tisch School of the Arts). In 1963, he directed his debut short film What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? (1963), and in 1967 the full-length black-and-white “Who’s knocking at my door?” (I Call First), starring his classmate Harvey Keitel.

Brian De Palma /“Wedding party”

https://youtu.be/oX3Hjr0I1iQ

Brian De Palma first studied physics at Columbia University, but after receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1962, decided to change direction and entered the private Sarah Lawrence College in the theater department. In 1963, with the help of Professor Wilford Leach, he directed the full-length comedy The Wedding Party, which was released only 6 years later. The film is also remarkable for one more reason – this is one of the first roles of Robert De Niro (it was mistakenly listed in the credits as “Denero”).

Roman Polanski / “A grin to the teeth”

Roman Polanski after the war entered the Film school in Ód where not only made a movie, but and starred in him (for example, appeared in film “Generation” by Andrzej Wajda in 1954 year). V 1955 saw the release of his debut short film “Bicycle”, partly autobiographical with him in starring but this work is considered lost. Before graduation from film school in 1959 he made a few more short films: “A grin before teeth “and “Let’s Ruin the Party” (1957), “Two with wardrobe ” (1958), “When angels fall” and The Lamp (1959). Polanski’s first feature film, Knife in the Water, was released in 1962 and earned him an Oscar nomination.

David Lynch / “Six get sick (six times)”

Recent birthday boy David Lynch first studied at Boston Museum of Fine Arts School, but not graduated from it and entered in Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. In study time in 1967 he made his first film – animated short film “Six get sick (six times)” (Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times)) filmed on 16 mm camera, cost 150 dollars. Lynch said about the film that it was “57 seconds of fire and growth and 3 seconds of nausea “and showed it to graduation party of the academy, where he received a prize for better job.

Tim Burton / “In the footsteps of the celery monster”

Tim Burton was born in Burbank, California, and after leaving school he entered California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where he studied animation. Here he created his first film “Po in the footsteps of the celery monster “(Stalk of the Celery Monster) – about an evil dentist. Film in the full version was lost, now only fragments of it are available.

Andrey Tarkovsky / “The killers”

Tarkovsky first entered Moscow Institute of Oriental Studies for the Arabic department, but v 1952 dropped out of school. V 1953 he went c geologists in research expedition to Krasnoyarsk Territory and only after returning from Siberia in 1954 became a student VGIK (workshop of Mikhail Romm). V 1956 his first short film was released (other directors were Marika Beiku and Alexander Gordon) – “The killers” on Ernest’s story Hemingway… Andrei Tarkovsky is not only helped to adapt the story for the screen, but and played one of roles. The director will shoot the first full-length film after graduation from VGIK – Ivan’s Childhood will be released in 1962.