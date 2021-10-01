Fans of Robert Downey Jr. took up arms against a major publication. What happened?

The image of “genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist” and part-time Iron Man forever stuck with Robert Downey Jr., but recently The Sunday Times wrote on Twitter that anyone else could play the role of a superhero, which caused huge controversy among readers.

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

The tweet was part of a larger interview in which Matt Damon discussed the changing tides in Hollywood. The part about Downey and his role as Iron Man caught the attention of Marvel fans:

“The biggest games of the last decade are brands and franchises based on numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr. is the lead actor, but almost anyone with a wit can play his Iron Man; the character is more important to the audience than the actor. “

Marvel fans didn’t like it at all. More than 6,000 quote tweets were collected in 24 hours. Many of those who retweeted this opinion subsequently disagreed with it. The idea of ​​another actor portraying Iron Man was clearly unpopular.

Shot from the film “Iron Man”

And although many fans refuse to believe that someone can replace Robert Downey Jr., they will have to get used to the idea that another actor will voice Iron Man in the new Marvel project. Obviously, most Marvel fans will always think of Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

“Iron Man”

Recall that the actor made his debut in the form of Iron Man back in 2008, but continued to play this character for 11 years. The superhero role quickly became one of his most iconic. The actor embodied Tony Stark’s charisma well to the point that Stan Lee told The Toronto Sun that he was “born to be Iron Man.”