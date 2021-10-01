https://sputnik.by/20210617/Boysya-svoikh-zhelaniy-Lopes-mechtala-o-vossoedinenie-s-Afflekom-1047909920.html

Fear your desires: Lopez dreamed of reuniting with Affleck

The pop diva often remembered the ex-lover and followed his personal life. That is why the actor easily won her favor. 06/17/2021, Sputnik Belarus

2021-06-17T12: 51 + 0300

American pop star Jennifer Lopez never ruled out returning to ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Not only that, the star wanted a reunion with the actor. Lopez wanted to become Affleck’s wife back in the early 2000s. She planned a wedding and children, looked for a “family nest”, but expectations did not coincide with Ben’s wishes. The engagement was terminated, Affleck fled, and Lopez was left with a “broken trough.” As insiders of the Page Six reported, despite the pain of the breakup, Lopez did not lose hope of meeting Affleck again and even made a wish for a reunion. “There was always a place in her heart. for him. That’s why even after 17 years, she easily took Ben back, “- said one of the sources. Lopez did not forget Affleck even after meeting with musician Mark Anthony, who made her dreams of home and children come true. The couple gave birth to twins, but were never able to save their marriage. The same thing happened with Alex Rodriguez. Judging by the comments on the network, the fans are sure: Affleck is the fate of Lopez and the separation was good for the stars. It was not just that Lopez broke up with her fiancé, and Affleck broke up with her girlfriend. By the way, Ana de Armas had an affair with the Tinder director.

