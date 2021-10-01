https://sputnik.by/20210617/Boysya-svoikh-zhelaniy-Lopes-mechtala-o-vossoedinenie-s-Afflekom-1047909920.html
Fear your desires: Lopez dreamed of reuniting with Affleck
Fear your desires: Lopez dreamed of reuniting with Affleck
The pop diva often remembered the ex-lover and followed his personal life. That is why the actor easily won her favor. 06/17/2021, Sputnik Belarus
2021-06-17T12: 51 + 0300
2021-06-17T12: 51 + 0300
2021-06-22T11: 02 + 0300
in the world
life style
Jennifer Lopez
ben affleck
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn11.img.sputnik.by/img/07e5/06/11/1047909876_0:166:1973:1276_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1974831c49dd99a6e6d4575d0f8e47.jpg
American pop star Jennifer Lopez never ruled out returning to ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Not only that, the star wanted a reunion with the actor. Lopez wanted to become Affleck’s wife back in the early 2000s. She planned a wedding and children, looked for a “family nest”, but expectations did not coincide with Ben’s wishes. The engagement was terminated, Affleck fled, and Lopez was left with a “broken trough.” As insiders of the Page Six reported, despite the pain of the breakup, Lopez did not lose hope of meeting Affleck again and even made a wish for a reunion. “There was always a place in her heart. for him. That’s why even after 17 years, she easily took Ben back, “- said one of the sources. Lopez did not forget Affleck even after meeting with musician Mark Anthony, who made her dreams of home and children come true. The couple gave birth to twins, but were never able to save their marriage. The same thing happened with Alex Rodriguez. Judging by the comments on the network, the fans are sure: Affleck is the fate of Lopez and the separation was good for the stars. It was not just that Lopez broke up with her fiancé, and Affleck broke up with her girlfriend. By the way, Ana de Armas had an affair with the Tinder director.
Sputnik Belarus
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
2021
Sputnik Belarus
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
news
ru_BY
Sputnik Belarus
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
https://cdnn11.img.sputnik.by/img/07e5/06/11/1047909876_0-0:1973:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc8670598c50897161ac3055dc9f705.jpg
Sputnik Belarus
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
Sputnik Belarus
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
in the world, lifestyle, jennifer lopez, ben affleck
The pop diva often remembered the ex-lover and followed his personal life. That is why the actor easily won her favor.
American pop star Jennifer Lopez never ruled out returning to ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Moreover, the star wanted a reunion with the actor.
Lopez wanted to become Affleck’s wife back in the early 2000s. She planned a wedding and children, looked for a “family nest”, but expectations did not coincide with Ben’s wishes. The engagement was terminated, Affleck fled, and Lopez remained at the “broken trough”.
According to Page Six insiders, despite the pain of parting, Lopez did not lose hope of meeting Affleck again and even made a wish to reunite.
“There was always a place for him in her heart. That’s why even after 17 years, she easily accepted Ben back,” said one of the sources.
Lopez did not forget Affleck even after meeting with musician Mark Anthony, who made her dreams of home and children come true. The couple gave birth to twins, but were never able to save their marriage. The same thing happened with Alex Rodriguez.
Read also: