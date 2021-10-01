FHR replaced Bragin with Znarka, and a few days later took Zhamnov. What’s going on in the Russian national team?

On September 28, the website of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) published the news: “The Expert Council recommended the appointment of Alexei Zhamnov as the head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team”. Why, why and where this decision came from is not clear. Indeed, literally four days before that, Vladislav Tretyak told reporters that Oleg Znarok would be the head coach at the Olympic shop.

Initially, the leadership of the FHR was going to take the Russian national team to Beijing, headed by Valery Bragin and his assistants. Everyone has long been accustomed to the fact that the head coach of SKA is the coach of the national team. But the 2021 World Cup, in which the Russians lost in the quarterfinals to Canada’s youth squad, ruined everything. A flurry of criticism and indignation fell on Bragin, after which he would hardly have been entrusted with the main tournament of the four years.

Valery Bragin in the quarterfinals of the 2021 World Cup Russia – Canada Photo: Getty Images

The second option, which was expected from the heads of the FHR, was the appointment of Oleg Znarka to the post of chief. At the last Olympic Games, Russia took gold, and it was Oleg Valerievich who was the head coach. His candidacy suited many, even the government supported her. Znarok has already signed a contract, there is a signature from the federation, but besides FHR there are other strong leaders who were not satisfied with Znarok’s candidacy. There were two more options: Igor Nikitin or Sergei Fedorov.

On September 27, a meeting of the expert council “from authoritative representatives of hockey to agree on the candidacy of the head coach of the Russian national team” took place. It was attended by three-time Olympic champion and President of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak, two-time Olympic champion Boris Mikhailov, Olympic champion Valery Kamensky, Olympic champion Alexei Zhamnov, world champion, silver medalist and best player of the 1998 Olympic Games Pavel Bure.

It was on it that it was determined that Zhamnov, who had previously been part of the headquarters of the Russian national team, was an option with which all members of the council were more or less satisfied. Znarok and Bragin will act as consultants to Alexei Zhamnov.

Oleg Znarok was not an ideal option, but at least the optimal one, one cannot say that about Zhamnov. It is not that he has not won the world championships and the Olympic Games as the head coach of the national team. He was not in charge at all! General manager – yes, coach at Spartak – yes, he was a member of the national team headquarters – yes, but the main one … never! In his hockey career, he played in a number of NHL clubs, but that was already 15 years ago. Much has changed in North America during this time, so relying on his knowledge of playing in the NHL (which is important because NHL players go to China) does not seem like a smart idea at all.

We know how Oleg Znarok works, it was under him that Russia took the last gold of the World Championship and the Olympic Games, we know what Valery Bragin is like, but what to expect from the “red car” of Alexei Zhamnov, who has never managed any team, is unknown. Even if we take for a fact the legend that it was he who decided to release Nikita Gusev in the finals of the 2018 Olympics, which saved Russia from failure.

Oleg Znarok and Alexey Zhamnov in the center in the finals of the 2018 Olympics Photo: Getty Images

In simple words, Alexey Zhamnov became the golden mean, which suited all the leaders of Russian hockey. And Znarok will also be on the bench, just the tandem will look like “Zhamnov-Znarok”, and not vice versa, as previously planned.

FHR solutions change at the speed of light. Who will be responsible in case of failure in Beijing: the leadership of the federation or the “expert council” created on the knee? One thing is clear for sure – with such a mess within the federation, results from the national team should not be expected. It is possible to hope, but not to wait.

