Figure skating coach talks about the long-standing rivalry between Plushenko and Tutberidze

Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Inna Goncharenko commented on the relationship between the two eminent mentors.

Figure skating coach Inna Goncharenko is sure: there is a long-standing rivalry between Evgeni Plushenko and Eteri Tutberidze.

According to Goncharenko, Tutberidze’s pupils promote this sport, regularly demonstrating high results in competitions. This is what makes it possible to attract new and new young pupils to figure skating.

Also, despite the fact that Tutberidze is considered the most powerful mentor of the Russians, her charges do not always achieve first places. Often, her ice stars are bypassed by the “Plushenko’s Angels” skaters.

“I think Plushenko’s academy is in close competition with the Tutberidze group. I am stating a fact. We have always believed that there is a Tutberidze group, and it is ahead of the rest of the planet.

The facts of junior tournaments indicate that Plushenko’s athletes compete on equal terms with the Tutberidze skaters and even surpass them somewhere. Progress is taking place on all fronts, “R-Sport quotes Goncharenko.

We will remind, on the eve of the pupil Tutberidze went to school to Plushenko, and a little earlier – on the contrary: two figure skaters from Plushenko went to Tutberidze.

Earlier, Plushenko recorded a video tour and showed how his academy is arranged from the inside.