“Film Deadpool and Spider-Man, Tony Stark at ComiCon 2021 in Moscow”

©

News like “Deadpool and Spider-Man” in development “and” Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. became special guests of Comic Con Russia 2021 “began to appear on the network. It’s all the fault of not too attentive media and publics on social networks, which at one point began to quote a Twitter account that published fakes.

A simple humorous Twitter account called “Entertainment +” posts supposedly official announcements from the film industry, although they are all actually a joke to users. In the manner of satirical news from the news agency “Panorama”, the author of the account publishes deliberately false news about movies and TV shows in order to expose lazy media representatives who do not check the source and simply amuse their subscribers with fictional events.

With a cursory acquaintance with the material, you may not even be suspicious. There are no “yellow” titles here, and the information itself is presented with minimal details and even correct pictures. This approach is often found in the news on social networks, but a fake is easily recognized only with a deeper study and verification of reliable news sources. But it seems that basic fact-checking is not required in public news, which take direct quotes from fake news. Sometimes even official accounts of heroes from the DC Universe are kept on snag.

The world of cinema and TV shows is huge, it can be really difficult for a couple to follow it. However, it is worth understanding what time we live in. The fan theory can become real, and the long-awaited news turns out to be fake.