Finale “told how Wolverine can be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Avengers: Endgame Director Explains How Wolverine Can Be Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The fans will have to wait a long time to replace Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has commented on Wolverine’s future in the MCU.



Following the Disney / FOX merger, Marvel Studios finally has the rights to adapt the X-Men stories. However, Hugh Jackman has already said goodbye to the role of Logan, so the studio will have to think about how to introduce Wolverine with another actor. It can be a mutant from another reality, a younger version of it, or a banal reast without explanation in the plot.

On the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast Russo made it clear that he really wants to bring Wolverine back to the movies. The director and screenwriter even shared how to introduce the mutant into the MCU. In his opinion, after the premiere of the last film with Wolverine Jackman (“Logan” of 2017), a lot of time must pass, and the team needs to be as serious as possible when choosing an actor who needs to show a completely new version of Wolverine, and not a copy of the past (quoted by Russo in the Comic Book Movie):

“It is very difficult to bring it to the screen, because Hugh Jackman’s performance has become canon. It’s like with Batman: you have to think hard about the idea and find the right actor who will show the character in a different way. I would really like to see him on the screen again. ”

Joe Russo stressed that Marvel Studios is really worth taking the time to intelligently bring back Wolverine. However, you need to wait for the right moment:

“I think it’s best to take a break. You need to let everyone enjoy what it was, and then come up with something new. But I would like to try my hand at stories about Wolverine at some point. ”

Marvel Studios has a plan for several years ahead, so Wolverine will definitely not be introduced soon. However, the series “Wanda / Vision” is already in full swing preparing viewers for the full-fledged debut of the X-Men. So, the show already had an unexpected cameo of a team member and a possible Easter egg for another mutant.

