First guy: why we are still not tired of Brad Pitt | Articles

In his main role, Brad Pitt is a typical lover hero, jeune premier. But in the book of the famous Russian film critic Alexei Vasiliev, he gradually descends from this podium and appears as a completely ordinary, albeit very pretty, boy next door, “not an idol, but a beloved friend of millions of viewers.” The critic Lydia Maslova is interested in the approach and is presenting the book of the week, especially for Izvestia.

Alexey Vasiliev

Brad Pitt

SPb .: Seans, 2021 .– 200 p.

The epigraph to Alexei Vasiliev’s book about Brad Pitt could be lines from an old song by Canadian singer Shania Twain: “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt // That don’t impress me much” (“Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt // Don’t very impressed “). The point is not that the film critic writes about the famous actor with insufficient respect, but his main technique is to bring the hero as close as possible to the reader, depriving the aura of stellar inaccessibility. This effect is created not due to familiar intonations that belittle the hero’s contribution to cinema (it is still not obvious to everyone – the 57-year-old Pitt received his first Oscar for acting only last year), but thanks to Vasiliev’s ability to move from the auditorium to where – then inside the described film. The author speaks of this or that role not from a detached cinematic position, examining the acting technique, but from a purely human one, from the very one with which we usually discuss the actions and properties of well-known people.

In 1998, when Shania Twain sneered at Brad Pitt, his name had already become quite a household name to symbolize the limit of women’s dreams. Although only next year, viewers will see him in the role, according to Vasiliev, who inscribed the actor in the history of cinema – a soap seller named Tyler Durden from David Fincher’s Fight Club. It is impossible not to mention this film when creating a creative portrait of Pitt, although for Vasiliev this is clearly not the most exciting moment in the actor’s filmography. With much more enthusiasm, he recounts Pitt’s first starring role in the little-known film “The Dark Side of the Sun” by Yugoslav director Bozidar Nikolic (1988), which was not seen outside Yugoslavia until 10 years later it was released on video.

Perhaps it is worth finding “The Dark Side” on the Internet in order to understand why even a seasoned film critic, when he sees 25-year-old Pitt, allows himself calf tenderness, mentioning “a cute face” and “oblique abdominal muscles, about which it would have been good to write a poem even then. “. In fact, Vasiliev composes something like a poem in prose, talking about the hero of The Dark Side of the Sun: “… he will fit into this world, will not violate its harmony, because he is as beautiful as the Adriatic seaside landscape … “

However, the book does not consist only of lyrics and offers several more or less intelligible explanations and formulations of what is commonly called the “secret of charm” or “formula for success.” For example, such: “… he exudes reliability and sincerity. His entire career and his acting method – the ability to find contact with a partner and a movie camera at the click of a button – are based on this bosom. ” “He never stopped being a boy, and that’s why it is so comfortable to experience the adventures of a boyish entertainment movie with him,” Vasiliev touches, recalling Max Brooks’s fantastic blockbuster “World War Z”. And finally, in the chapter about Andrew Dominic’s Casino Heist, where Pitt played a hitman who was too sympathetic to his victims, the author of the book summarizes: “On top of the director’s task, Pitt blabbed about himself. He also killed all his on-screen characters gently – and this is the secret of the fact that for three decades he has never bored us. “

In addition, Vasiliev brings Pitt’s filmography to a sociological basis, considering him the face of Generation X. “The Brake from Generation X” is the title of the chapter of the book, divided into two parts, where the author analyzes why the film industry has long skimped on Brad Pitt, about whom really started talking when he was already 30 (as opposed to his more abruptly started peer Johnny Depp). The author, who was himself born in 1973, is not averse to speculating about the properties of “Xers”, proposing as two keywords defining his generation, “susceptibility and unproductiveness.”

“Xer” cheeky skepticism can sometimes be traced in Vasiliev’s lexical preferences. In the book every now and then you come across a pleasantly derogatory tone in relation to film critics who did not understand the film “Johnny Suede” at one time: it should be, but why – the audience will have to think out. “ But in the work of a film critic – and Vasiliev is also a seasoned critic – you can’t do without vague phrases. This is just as important an artistic technique as a cameraman has, say, defocus or double exposure: if everything is too transparent in critical notes, the viewer will finally cease to respect professional interpreters of cinema.

