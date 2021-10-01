“Follow your mom’s example!” Daughter J. Lo criticized for her appearance









The joint exit of Jennifer and Emma is discussed on the network.

13-year-old daughter Jennifer Lopez seemed confidently following in the footsteps of her famous mom.









Emma has always been a very creative child. And with age, her talents only increased.

For example, at the age of 10 she wrote a book. Lopez enthusiastically supported the idea of ​​publishing Emma’s manuscript and even went with her to the publishing house.

And before that, the girl was seriously fond of sewing. Then Jay Lo boasted to subscribers that she was growing up a real little designer, and said that her daughter fell in love with fashion since childhood. While still quite a baby, she enthusiastically tried on her mother’s shoes and outfits.

Emma starred with her mother in music videos and even performed with Lopez on stage. Mom and daughter went on one of the big tours together, and at every concert Emma went on stage with Jay to perform the song Limitless together.









Outwardly, until recently, Lopez’s daughter was also a copy of the beautiful mother. But lately, Emma has been changing her image almost every day.

The paparazzi photographed Emma and Jennifer for a walk, and now it is difficult to call the girl a copy of her mother. A short haircut, casually dyed green hair and “boy” clothes – apparently, Emma has entered a period of adolescent self-expression.









Some Internet users have expressed regret that Emma does not follow her mother’s example, at least in terms of clothing and style. But, I think, this is just such an age, and the girl is looking for herself. Most likely, this will not last long – for example, the daughter of Jolie and Pitt by the age of 15 has already settled down and even changed her mind about being a boy.

Jennifer herself has repeatedly said that she gives her children complete freedom of expression. After all, acceptance is an integral part of true love.

Compare how Emma looked before and now









