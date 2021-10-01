Former CSKA hockey player explained his retirement from sports at 22

According to Nikita Popugaev, Russian coaches pushed him to this step. The hockey player added that he simply lost the desire to go out on the ice.

Read us on News News

Photo: Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS



Former CSKA striker Nikita Popugaev told why he decided to end his playing career at 22.

“Probably, our Russian coaches encouraged me to do this. There was no desire to go out on the ice, to prove something to someone. Indeed, in Russia, no matter how hard you try, no matter what results you show at the pre-season training camp, you will not play just because you have the wrong agent, ”Parugaev told Sport-Express.

“And then somehow I went into the locker room in a wrong way … Some kind of smile is not that kind … I farted somewhere … They will find fault with every little thing and just put an end to it,” added the hockey player.

According to Popugaev, it seems to him that the children of former hockey players are disliked. “Many graduated at my age – Marat Fakhrutdinov, Nikita Kramskoy, Alexey Tkachuk, Igor Boldin and others. They all showed promise! ” – he noted.

He added that the decision to end his career came easily to him. “Honestly, at the age of 22 I went through a lot, and it didn’t lead to anything. You know, in the last five years there was some kind of torment from the game … And you can’t do anything about it, ”said Parugaev.

The forward announced his retirement at the end of September. Now he decided to become a blogger.

Parugaev is a pupil of CSKA. In the KHL, he also played for Amur, Dynamo Moscow and Neftekhimik. In total, he has 78 matches and 9 (3 + 6) points.

In the NHL, the hockey player was drafted in 2017 by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round with a 98th overall. The forward did not rise above the farm club in the AHL.