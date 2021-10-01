Former Cyber ​​Specialists Joined Binance Team

The global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the hiring of two former special agents from the US Internal Affairs Service, who will play a co-op

According to the declaration from September 30, Tigran Gambaryan will become the new vice-president for the global commentary and adherence to Binance, a

Working in the administration, both of the special agent were included in the divisions of the Human Resources Administration for combating cyber attacks. Gambaryan led the research on Silk Road and Mt. Gox. Price, by the way, was the lead trailblazer against the mixer in the Helix dump.

Obviously, having recruited both specialists, Binance tends to reduce the position of the regulators, including in the USA. In May, there were messages about the fact that the auction had become a subject of approval from the Ministry of Justice, the Internal Service of the USA and the Commission on the supply of goods.

Problems with the observance of standard requirements appeared after an out-of-the-box departure of the General Director of Binance.US Brian Brookca in August of this year.

