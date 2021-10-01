Former spouses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spend time together again: new photos

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Almost eight months after the separation and the start of the divorce proceedings, 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 44-year-old Kanye West continue to actively participate in each other’s lives. So, yesterday the paparazzi watched the couple during their dinner with friends at the popular Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with friends

For her public appearance, Kim chose a bright purple jumpsuit, over which she threw a brown leather cloak. The image of Kardashian was complemented by ankle boots to match the jumpsuit, black sunglasses and a long braid. Kanye did not stand out and chose a black T-shirt, matching trousers and a baseball cap for dinner with friends.

Kim and Kanye, together with their friends, spent several hours at the restaurant, and then they all left it together in a snow-white Rolls-Royce.

This isn’t the first time Kim and Kanye have spent time together since the divorce was announced. In August, they were already seen in one of the eateries in Malibu, and after that Kim supported the ex-lover at all at his show in Chicago. There, Kardashian appeared in front of the public in a wedding dress from the new couture collection of Balenciaga.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

This performance immediately sparked a huge amount of rumors on the net. Many decided that Kanye’s self-immolation act and the subsequent appearance of Kim in a wedding dress meant that the rapper was ready to deal with the mistakes of the past and start life with the mother of his four children from scratch. Insiders confirm these mysteries: according to them, West is now doing everything to change and regain the trust of Kim, with whom he has been married for almost seven years. Other anonymous sources emphasize that Kim is open to a possible reunion with Kanye and for this reason is in no hurry to complete the divorce proceedings.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their son Saint