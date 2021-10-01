Formula 1 included Qatar Grand Prix in the 2021 calendar

The debut stage on the Losail track will take place on November 19-21. This date was released after the final cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix – and at the end of the summer in the paddock there were rumors about the interest of the Qatari side to host Formula 1 for the first time.

The new contract is designed for the period until 2032, while there will be no race in 2022, as the country will become the arena for the football world championship.

MotoGP stages have been held at the autodrome in the suburbs of Doha, the capital of the country, since 2004, and since 2008 they have been held at night under artificial lighting (the Formula 1 race will also take place after sunset). The length of the track is 5,380 meters, with 16 turns.

High-level car series almost never came to Qatar – the exception is the WTCC Touring Car Championship in 2015-17 and the GP2 Asia weekend in 2009 with the participation of Vitaly Petrov.

In November, the F1 participants will come to Losail right after the stages in Mexico and Brazil. The not very popular format with three races in a row will avoid difficulties with British quarantine rules, since Qatar is not included in the “red” list.

The ten-year contract does not stipulate where exactly the future races should take place, but now there is only one track in the country that has an FIA license to conduct F1 stages.

In the summer, F1 racing director Michael Masi and sporting director Steve Nilven visited Qatar, formulating a list of work to be done to bring the track in line with FIA standards. In particular, it was necessary to redo the entrance to the pit lane, separate curbs and fences, as well as to update the premises for the teams in the paddock. All these works have already been carried out in September.

The Qatar Grand Prix will be the fourth F1 race in the Gulf region. In recent years, the World Cup has regularly come to Bahrain and the UAE, and this year a stage in Saudi Arabia has also appeared on the calendar.

