From Craig to Pattinson: Hollywood’s most expensive actors have become known

2021-08-19T17: 03

2021-08-19T17: 03

2021-08-19T17: 09

MOSCOW, August 19 – RIA Novosti. Variety has published a list of Hollywood actors with the highest salaries. The list includes 17 stars, including Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and others. Daniel Craig topped the list with $ 100 million in riches as Netflix acquired the rights to two sequels to 2019 Knives Out. Variety notes that previously, the earnings of actors depended on the box office in theaters. Paying has changed with the rise of streaming services, with actors now negotiating higher upfront payments. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Red One project for Amazon is in second place. The actor will receive $ 50 million for it. Third place went to Will Smith with a $ 40 million fee for the King Richard project. Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts became the highest-paid actresses among the actresses. They receive $ 25 million for the film. Earlier, Daniel Craig said that he would not leave an inheritance to his children, despite such high earnings.

