From Scarlett Johansson’s makeup to Bvlgari dessert: beauty novelties of the week :: Beauty :: RBK Style

Dior added to the collection of eye makeup

At the start of each season, Peter Philips, Creative Director of Dior Makeup, creates an eye makeup collection inspired by the haute couture collection. This year, the line has been replenished with mono shades with new finishes: silky satin, rich matte, deep corduroy and shine.

The collection features 21 shades, including the iconic colors of the Rouge Trafalgar brand (deep red), Beige Mitzah (pinkish beige) Denim (blue denim), Pearl Star (pure sparkling white).

The collection also includes the updated Diorshow Maximizer 3D eyelash primer with a comfortable pointed brush that adds volume, curls and separates each eyelash, covers it with a balm enriched with extracts of berries and cornflower, as well as cotton nectar. Serum primer enhances the shine and tone of the mascara.

The new Diorshow Kabuki Brow Styler is available in six shades to suit any eye makeup. The product has a creamy texture with water-resistant wax properties – it will last 12 hours.

Scarlett Johansson announced the launch of her own cosmetics brand

The actress decided to follow the example of Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Drew Barrymore and launch her own beauty brand. According to WWD, the Scarlett Johansson collection will go on sale in early 2022, the name and assortment are still kept secret.

“Since childhood, I have been fascinated by the power and transformation of beauty. My mother instilled in me a passion for skin care from early adolescence, – notes Scarlett Johansson. “A few years ago, I moved away from my grooming routine to create the perfect product for myself. As a result, I came to a clean and accessible approach to beauty. “

Gucci launches waterproof eyebrow pencils and new lipstick shades

Gucci Beauty Stylo À Sourcils Waterproof is available in six shades. The ultra-thin triangular lead helps to create a clear and natural look for the brows. At the opposite end of the pencil there is a thin brush that will help to gently comb the eyebrows, style them and blend the color to the desired shade.

The best-selling lipstick Rouge à Lèvres Voile has been replenished with five new shades: coral 518 – Amy Blush; pink 410 – No More Orchids; orange 310 – I Dream Too Much; brick 213 – Love Is Better and cappuccino 307 – Louise Orange. The formula continues to delight with a moisturizing texture, giving the lips comfort, softness and silkiness.

The M A C collection introduces a waterproof pencil, mascara and liquid lipstick

The American brand has released the In Extreme Dimension 24-Hour Kajal Eye Liner, a charcoal black pencil with a creamy texture and a subtle shine. The water-resistant formula with jojoba and sunflower seed oils will keep the color lasting for 24 hours without smudging or staining the skin.

The new Magic Extension Mascara will allow you to achieve the effect of eyelash extensions. The novelty contains Crystal Elixir powder, which gives lashes an inky black tint, and an olive oil derivative makes them beautiful and supple. The conical brush lifts and curls the eyelashes, visually enlarging the eyes.

Love Me Liquid Lipcolour is designed to shatter the myths that dense coverage is bound to crumble, roll off and dry the skin. The weightless formula includes a powerful complex of oils (argan, coconut, shea) and carnauba wax, barley and cucumber extracts and the proprietary TLC lip complex.

The palette has 20 ultra-saturated shades: red, dark orange, purple, delicate pink and nude.

A dessert in honor of Bvlgari flavors appeared in the BURO.TSUM restaurant

Ice cream dessert Bvlgari Allegra Dolce Estasi was created for the opening of the new Bvlgari corner in TSUM (Petrovka st., 2). The author of the dessert, pastry chef BURO.TSUM Yulia Posazhennikova, invented five flavors of ice cream that repeat in color the shades of bottles from the Bvlgari Allegra collection: citrus Riva Solare, Fiore D’Amore, powdery-floral Dolce Estasi, liqueur-floral Rock N’Rome and the chypre Fantasia Veneta.

According to the chef’s idea, the taste of each ice cream evokes an association with a perfume composition: lavender with lime, rose with vanilla, red orange with blue matcha and peach with jasmine. To enhance the taste, Posazhennikova added vanilla topping to the dessert.

You can taste the Bvlgari Allegra Dolce Estasi dessert at the BURO.TSUM restaurant until July 31.

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris presented the Metal Detox collection

Researchers from the team of the French brand and the University of Ioannina (Greece) studied changes in the structure of dyed and bleached hair, which became brittle and brittle for seven years. As a result of many tests, a new technology based on the glycoamine molecule has been developed. It penetrates into the hair and neutralizes the metal molecules it contains.

The Metal Detox line, protected by nine patents, includes a metal neutralizing spray, a cleansing shampoo, a rinse-off treatment and a mask. The products are suitable for salon and home hair care.

Cosmedix has released a moisturizer for washing, as well as a regenerating cream and mask

The American brand announced itself with novelties in skin care. At the heart of the Crystal Cleanse moisturizing cream for washing is fig prickly pear extract to protect against free radicals, soothing coconut oil and liquid crystal technology, which quickly delivers active substances to the skin.

Resync Night Revitalizing Face Cream has a powerful revitalizing and antioxidant effect. The formula contains extracts of the South Korean Lespedeca capitate, Tremella mushroom and Ferdinand’s terminalia, as well as Teprenon, which trigger processes that can be compared to hardware remodeling.

Awaken Revitalizing Gel Face Mask contains gluconolactone, which gently exfoliates dull skin, lingonberry berry extract to protect against visible signs of aging, kelp and chlorella vulgaris extracts to restore healthy microflora on the skin surface, and a seaweed complex for maximum hydration.

Elizabeth Arden has created hyaluronic acid capsules

A lightweight serum based on the Double-Lock Hydration System technology has been released for long-term hydration and radiance of the skin, restoring its elasticity and modeling facial contours. Each capsule contains hyaluronic acid to attract moisture and ceramide to retain moisture.

Rare Beauty cosmetics from Selena Gomez appeared in Sephora stores

From July 1, in Sephora and Il De Bote stores, as well as on sephora.ru and iledebeaute.ru, you can buy cosmetics created by a popular actress and singer. The collection from Selena Gomez includes foundations, products for eye and eyebrow makeup, highlighters, blush, lip balms and lipsticks, and makeup accessories.

Starting with the first Rare Beauty product sold, 1% of sales will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase the availability of psychological care for low-income citizens.

La Roche-Posay launched the interactive virtual space Effaclar Spotscan

The new interactive platform of the French brand introduces the stories of people who have faced skin problems and allows them to share their experiences. Here you can find out the composition of each product, get acquainted with the research of the skin microbiome, visit live broadcasts with brand experts, learn about exclusive brand promotions, as well as take part in the game and receive a gift.

With the help of the innovative service Effaclar Spotscan, based on artificial intelligence, you can assess the condition of your skin, get information about its type, severity and localization of imperfections, and most importantly, get detailed personal recommendations for care.