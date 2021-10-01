Gave the back. Ksenia Borodina justified herself for the photo of her daughters with Dania Milokhin

Ksenia Borodina

Netizens are outraged because Ksenia so quickly changed her mind about Milokhin, about which she spoke unflatteringly, believing that the young man negatively affects the younger generation. But Borodin found an excuse.

“We are participating in one project. And what now – I pass by Dani and pretend that I do not know him ?! Children took a picture, they like his songs. I am not against his work, I am against dresses and manicure on a man! ” – emphasized 38-year-old Ksenia.

Ksenia confesses – her daughters like the work of Milokhin

Recall that in the “Ice Age” Borodin performs in tandem with figure skater Dmitry Solovyov, with whom Olga Buzova danced last season of the project. Ksenia is happy that she got such a sensitive partner.

“Guys, to say that I’m afraid is to say nothing. How to stop worrying? NSI want to say thank you to Dima for that he is the best partner there could be. We move on, we will try hard, or rather, I will. I feel your support, there have been so many calls … A month on the ice is a very short time, but I will try“, – said the TV presenter.

So far, Ksyusha feels insecure on the ice, but hopes that she will be able to improve her current result and gain recognition from the Ice Age judges.

Borodina believes that she is very lucky with a partner

Photo: Instagram