George Clooney refused to ride a motorcycle with Prince Harry

George Clooney The prince had to go for a motorcycle ride with his guard.

Prince Harry failed to ride motorcycles with the Hollywood star. He planned to ride with George Clooney, but he had to refuse.

George Clooney and his wife Amal were guests at the wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle, but according to rumors, they barely knew each other. In their autobiographical book, “Finding Freedom,” the Dukes of Sussex told how everything really happened.

As it turned out, even before the wedding, they spent time with the Clooney spouses several times, and a few months after the ceremony, Harry and Megan went to their Italian mansion near Lake Como.

According to the “Mirror”, the actor organized a private plane flight from London to Milan, where the prince and his wife were met by an inconspicuous car that took them to the Clooney estate, estimated at $ 100 million.

While Megan and Amal were spending time by the pool, their husbands went to the garage – they are united by their love of motorcycles. Harry wanted to ride, but Clooney could not keep him company – shortly before the visit of the guests, he had an accident. It wasn’t serious, but the actor needed to recover before getting back on the bike.

In the end, Harry went for a drive through the scenic surroundings with one of his guards.

