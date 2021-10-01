https://ria.ru/20210506/clooney-1730725236.html
George Clooney told how he brings up children and what he thinks about age
Before his 60th birthday, George Clooney spoke about parenting and what he thinks about age, reports Entertainment Tonight.
MOSCOW, May 6 – RIA Novosti. George Clooney, before his 60th birthday, spoke about parenting and what he thinks about age, according to Entertainment Tonight. The actor realizes the importance of charity and tries to teach heirs to help others. True, his twins are only four years old and they still do not understand everything. “When my children take a toy and say:“ We will pass this on to the poor, ”I always answer:“ Great. Let’s put it in the basket and give it to those who don’t have toys. “When they face reality, they get a shock on their faces,” says Clooney. The actor also told how he relates to age. The actor celebrates his anniversary on May 6. On 27 September 2014, he married human rights defender Amal Alamuddin. On June 6, 2017, the couple had a daughter, Ella, and a son, Alexander.
