Gigi Hadid in a white suit and a lace bra appeared at the show of Rihanna

The model took part in the lingerie show of the Barbados singer.

Today, September 22, in Los Angeles, the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites hosted the show of Rihanna’s lingerie brand – Savage X Fenty. It will air on Friday, September 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

Gigi Hadid took part in the show. She came to the fashion event in a spectacular sexy way. The model was wearing a white pantsuit. Under the jacket, Gigi was wearing a white transparent lace bra that excited the imagination of all the men present.

Gigi Hadid / Getty Images

She complemented the outfit with white patent leather pointed shoes. Hadid’s neck was adorned with a luxurious multi-layered pearl necklace with gold accents.

The jacket was held together by a large gold brooch. Her fingers were decorated with rings and French manicure.

Gigi loosened her hair, put it back and did makeup with nude lipstick and black “cat” arrows on her eyes. In her ears were graceful earrings with stones.

And the hero of the occasion – Rihanna – shone in yellow a mini-dress and a cropped bomber jacket with wide sleeves, which were decorated with a fine mesh with rhinestones.

Rihanna / Getty Images

Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, Alec Veck, Vanessa Hudgens, Behati Prinsloo, Normani, Jazmin Sullivan, Daddy Yankee and others also took part in the show.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in Los Angeles (9 photos)



