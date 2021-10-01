Girls with an unusual appearance who conquered world celebrities

Not everyone chooses a loved one with their hearts. We can be convinced of this by looking at famous actors paired with supermodels or actresses who choose equally attractive colleagues.

However, some celebrities still do not want to live by standards and choose ordinary women who do not have 90-60-90 parameters and long thin legs as their companions. OBOZREVATEL gathered representatives of show business, whose love broke all stereotypes in choosing a soul mate.

1. Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant

Reeves and Grant first announced their relationship in November 2019 when they appeared on the red carpet in Los Angeles holding hands. Alexandra admitted that when her personal life became public, her phone did not stop. Everyone wanted to know the details of the affair with an actor who is known in almost all corners of the planet.

At the same time, many fans were outraged by the fact that one of the sex symbols of Hollywood chose a 48-year-old artist with an unusual appearance for himself. But despite this, Alexandra Grant is the first woman who managed to interest Keanu in the last 20 years.

2. Rupert Green and Georgia Groom

Groom is a British actress from Nottingham who became famous after her role in the teen film “Angus, Thongs and Hot Kisses.”

For seven whole years Georgia managed to hide the relationship with the star of “Harry Potter”, until in 2018 their joint photo was not leaked to the network. Now the couple are raising a daughter, who was born in May last year. Prior to maternity leave, Georgia Groom continued to act in films and play on the stage of the London theater.

3. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Dark

Daniel met the actress Erin Dark on the set of the film “Kill Your Loved Ones” in 2012. It is interesting that Erin fell in love with the star of “Harry Potter” with her spontaneity: bright clothes, loud laughter, skipping curses, absolute ignorance of English poetry and love of hockey. In addition, Radcliffe’s fiancée is five years older than her lover and a head taller.

4. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon met his future wife Luciana in 2003 at a bar. The famous actor fell in love at first sight with a bartender girl and immediately called her out on a date. During the meeting, it turned out that Barroso had long been a fan of Damon and watched all the films with his participation. She drove the handsome star crazy, and two years later, the couple got married. For all the years of his married life, Matt did not change his choice and remained faithful to his wife.

5. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

An incredibly talented businessman was able to charm a modest and inconspicuous girl at one of the student parties in the queue for the toilet. They immediately hit it off and started dating.

Years later, and contrary to all forecasts, the relationship between Mark and Priscilla did not end. The beloved believed in him and in his future success. It was in this girl that Zuckerberg found what many cannot find all their lives – the generosity of the soul and boundless love.

