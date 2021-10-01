“Glows with joy”: Angelina Jolie has a new romance – News

During the year, Angelina Jolie was seen three times in the company of the growing Canadian singer, producer and songwriter Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. At the same time, the meeting place was one and the same institution – the restaurant “Giorgio Baldi ‘s”, located in Santa Monica. What caused the 46-year-old actress and 31-year-old musician to meet? World publications immediately rushed to write about the upcoming celebrity romance, but not all Jolie fans are sure that this version has a place to be.

At the moment, Angelina Jolie is going through hard times. The endless court hearings at which she and her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, cannot share property and custody of numerous children, are exhausting. Therefore, it is possible that the Hollywood star is simply looking for an outlet to unwind and escape from worries. And just then a singer came to hand, striving to conquer the world of cinema.

Abel Tesfaye already had experience in filming, playing himself in the movie “Jewels Uncut”. And he really liked it, so the next major breakthrough should be the series “Idol”, in which a performer from Canada will play the role of the leader of a secret cult who flared up with love for the singer. And it is possible that Jolie is just helping the musician in the process of working on the role, or maybe she plans to play in this series herself.

Here are just the last date for today – September 27, held by celebrities in the same restaurant, says something else. According to the New York Post, the actress and singer were too loose in each other’s company, showing signs of attention that are not characteristic of business colleagues or partners. Yes, and at the exit from the restaurant, Weeknd did not let Jolie go ahead, but went first, clearing the way from onlookers and paparazzi. After that, the couple got into the musician’s car and drove in the direction of his mansion, which costs $ 70 million.

Friends of the actress also support the version about her new romance. They say that in recent months the actress has become prettier, her eyes have literally begun to glow with joy. When meeting with Angelina, many of them noted her high spirits. There are all the signs of a romantic connection – the object of which could have been the Weeknd.