Gold-Backed Stablecoin Coming to Cardano Network

MELD, a startup in the Cardano ecosystem, has partnered with Nigerian mobile operator Tingo Holdings and tokenization provider Ubuntu Tribe to announce the creation of a gold-backed stablecoin.

The security of the token will be the precious metal mined in an artisanal and environmentally friendly way in Africa and South America.

“Gold will be held in storage, tokenized and split to increase availability.”– commented Ken Olling, CEO of MELD.

Customers of Tingo Holdings will have access to the startup’s crypto banking services.

“We want to democratize access. This is a game changer. The population will have access to wealth and will be able to create it “– explained Mamadou Kwijim Touré from Ubuntu Tribe.

On the MELD platform, stablecoin can be used as collateral for a cash loan. Its collateral will be used in liquidity pools. The received commissions will be returned to the borrower along with the tokens after the loan is repaid.

Recall that $ 100 million is being invested in the development of DeFi and NFT in the Cardano ecosystem.

In September, the developers activated the Alonzo update, which allowed smart contracts to be deployed on the network.

