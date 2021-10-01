https://rsport.ria.ru/20210930/guberniev-1752497607.html
Guberniev: Norwegians better shut up, not criticize Loginov
MOSCOW, September 30 – RIA Novosti. The well-known sports journalist and commentator Dmitry Guberniev responded to the remark of the Norwegian biathlete Tarja Boe to Alexander Loginov. According to Guberniev, the accusations by the Norwegians of fraud are an attempt to bring Loginov out of psychological equilibrium. Earlier, the autobiography of the Boe brothers was presented in Norway. A fragment in which Be Sr. expressed dissatisfaction with Loginov’s victory in the sprint race at the 2020 World Championships became public knowledge.
